No More India Vs Pakistan Match? Pakistan Told To ‘Never Play Against India’

Following the Asia cup 2025 final scandal, former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal called on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to reject playing India in future multi nation tournaments saying that India had behaved cheaply during the post match presentation ceremony.

Pakistan Told To ‘Never Play Against India’

India refused to receive the trophy, presented by Mohsin Naqvi, President ACC as well as Pakistan’s Minister, causing a delay of 45 minutes and a lot of criticism. Akmal had said that Indian behaviour during the tournament and their non cooperation in terms of diplomacy had bordered on boundaries and wounded the sporting spirit. The phrases of Akmal pose some serious provocative questions on the future of the cricketing diplomacy between the two countries. ‘Can we realistically propose that we should never engage? Would that be a more of a punitive move to fans rather than a message? Should cricket become prey to political feeling, instead of a means of uniting divisions?’ The boycott appeals are an expression of an increased emotion, but at the cost of intensifying divisions. Will negotiating not to play in tournaments against India weaken the competitiveness or world position of Pakistan?

India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025

The opponent may suggest that sportsmanship must remain unified with politics and that fake protests may only serve to isolate the teams, or diminish opportunities to exchange meaningful experiences. And what would it mean would Pakistan make an honest refusal, or would it be a strategical error? Would such a move be being encouraged or demonized by other boards? How would ICC or ACC react to a nation essentially declining fixtures as a result of perceived insults, as well, to a nation? Protest and forfeiture is a fine line. Additionally, the rhetoric blame that Akmal places on the actions of India as being cheap behaviour, adds to the volume of the blame, yet is it indicative of general attitude in the country or just that of the individual he is quoting? The stakes are high because failure to participate in matches with India may translate to fewer marquee matches, less interest in broadcasts and loss of leverage in cricket.

