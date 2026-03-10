LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Will There Be A Victory Parade For India After The T20 World Cup 2026 Win? Fans Speculate As Players Head Home

Since India’s historic third T20 World Cup title, millions of fans on social media platforms have been speculating whether a victory parade will take place. With many players leaving for their homes, fans are eagerly waiting for an announcement from the BCCI on the victory parade.

India were crowned T20 World Cup champions for a record third time. Image Credit: X/@surya14kumar

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 10, 2026 11:22:14 IST

After winning the T20 World Cup in 2024, the Indian fans were treated to a gigantic victory parade in Mumbai. The victory parade stretched from the Marine Drive to the Wankhede Stadium as fans gathered in lakhs to surround the victorious Indian team. Two years later, India became the first team to defend their T20 World Cup title, after defeating New Zealand by a whopping margin of 96 runs.

Following the historic victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium, social media has been buzzing with fans wondering if there would be a victory parade for the champion team. The fans have been curious about the timing and the possibility of the victory parade. Given that there is almost a three-week gap before the Indian Premier League begins, the victory parade could take place before that. 

Will the Indian team hold a victory parade for the 2026 Champions?

No announcement has been made by either the BCCI or any member of the Indian cricket board. However, the fans will be expecting and eagerly waiting for a victory parade. The Suryakumar Yadav-led team not only won the tournament but also created history by becoming the first team to win the title at home. The Men in Blue also became the first team to win the title thrice. Previously, India had won the T20 World Cup in 2007 and 2024. 

No victory parade as players leave for their homes?

Millions of fans in the country will be hoping for another massive victory parade like a repeat from two years back. However, there have been speculations going around social media platforms as to whether a similar victory parade will take place or not after videos have emerged of Indian players and support staff travelling to their respective cities. 




One of the videos that has emerged is of Sanju Samson reaching Kerala. The wicketkeeper batter was received at the airport by Kerala Minister V. Sivankutty. Samson was named the player of the tournament for his incredible batting performance in the last three games, helping India win the tournament. 

Where will the Victory Parade take place?




It is possible, like two years back, that the victory parade can take place in Mumbai. The financial capital of India hosted the 2024 champions as a humongous crowd of people surrounded the Rohit Sharma-led side from the Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium. The Indian team is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. As the team gathers for the meeting, it can be expected that the victory parade will take place after that. 

The BCCI are yet to make an official announcement regarding the victory parade. Meanwhile, the fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement with the possibility of seeing the players in the flesh. 

Also Read: ‘India Deserved It’: Shahid Afridi Makes U-Turn, Reveals the Real Reason Behind Their T20 World Cup 2026 Win

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 11:22 AM IST
Tags: ahmedabadIND vs NZindiaindia vs new zealandNarendra Modi Stadiumt20 world cupt20 world cup 2026

QUICK LINKS