‘India Deserved It’: Shahid Afridi Makes U-Turn, Reveals the Real Reason Behind Their T20 World Cup 2026 Win

Former Pakistan captain and legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi hailed the Indian cricket team after they were crowned the World Champions on Sunday, by winning the T20 World Cup 2026. The Indian cricket team put up a dominating show in all departments of the game and defeated New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Following their sensational victory, the Men in Blue have been receiving praise from all corners of the world. Former Pakistani cricketer and legend, Shahid Afridi, also praised India for creating history by becoming the first team to successfully defend the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title.

Taking to his official X account, Shahid Afridi shared a video, congratulating the Indian team. He said the team fully deserved the championship and also highlighted the crucial role played by star pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Jasprit Bumrah’s Match-Winning Spell In The T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Jasprit Bumrah was one of the biggest reasons behind India’s stunning campaign in the 2026 ICC tournament. In the final match between India and New Zealand, Bumrah delivered an outstanding performance, taking four wickets for just 15 runs in his four overs.

Shahid Afridi believes Bumrah has been a key pillar of India’s bowling attack for a long time and considers him among the best bowlers in world cricket today.

“The World Cup is over. I think India deserved the title. They have a great team combination. The players sitting on the bench were also as good as the playing XI. This is why I say that your bench needs to be strong. India’s bench was very strong; they could have picked anyone from there and slotted them into the playing XI. They played the whole tournament as champions,” Shahid Afridi said in a video on his X account.

“Sanju Samson was outstanding. He got the opportunity and he delivered with his sensible hitting and his ability to build the innings. Abhishek Sharma also performed well tonight. Ishan Kishan also performed outstandingly, just like he had performed against Pakistan. Jasprit Bumrah was the backbone of their bowling who has carried India on his back for a long time with his impressive performances. Be it with the new ball, old ball, slower one or yorker, he is one of the best bowlers in my opinion,” he added.

Javed Miandad Credits India’s Strong Cricket Structure

Afridi was not the only former Pakistan cricketer to appreciate India’s success. Ex-Pakistan captain Javed Miandad also praised the team and pointed to India’s well-organized cricket system as the reason behind their consistent success.

According to Miandad, India’s strong structure is helping them produce talented and well-prepared players across all departments.

“Their team (India) is now reaping the benefits of a strong process-driven cricket structure,” Miandad said.

“If you look at the talent they are producing now, it is because of their strong structure. They are not short on batters, spinners or fast bowlers, and their young players are result-driven and have game awareness,” he added.

