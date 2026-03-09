FACT CHECK: Did Ishan Kishan Pose With ‘Mystery Girl’ Alva Bains After India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Win Over New Zealand?

LIVE TV
Alva Bains became a viral topic during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after images surfaced showing her with Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan inside the team dressing room.

Ishan Kishan's photo with Alva Bains have gone viral. (Photo Credits: Instagram/Alva Bains)
Ishan Kishan's photo with Alva Bains have gone viral. (Photo Credits: Instagram/Alva Bains)

Published: March 9, 2026 23:01:18 IST
Published: March 9, 2026 23:01:18 IST

Alva Bains has been the topic of discussion during the T20 World Cup 2026 as some photos had went viral of her with India wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan. In a recent post that was put up on the Instagram account, Alva is seen with Ishan celebrating India’s T20 World Cup win. 

The photo was captioned, “Been cheering for you since the gully cricket days, So proud of my chudi buddy. can’t wipe this smile off my face. 🏆 what a moment for the country. Huge congratulations to the India national cricket team for bringing the World Cup home. And also extra love for the whole team.”

There have been images that have surfaced in the past as well. But Fact checks confirm the photos are AI-generated and Alva Bains is not a real person. Alva is a digital influencer created using generative artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, Ishan played an important role in India’s World Cup winning campaign and notched up a brisk fifty in the final in Ahmedabad as well. 

Ishan described his journey back to the national side as a “rollercoaster” after contributing to India’s successful defence of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 title.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Kishan reflected on the challenges and triumphs he experienced after being dropped from the team, highlighting the significance of winning the championship.

The left-handed batter was the fourth-highest run-getter in the marquee tournament. The Southpaw slammed 317 runs in nine matches at an astonishing strike rate of 193.29. Kishan hammered three half-centuries in the T20 World Cup.

“To be very honest, the moment I got out of the team, it was a long journey for me. Coming from domestic cricket, making it back to the team, playing this tournament and winning the championship, it’s been a rollercoaster. I think we need to win more of these championships because these are the moments I will never forget in my life. I’m very happy, and so is the team, and we’ll want to do it again and again,” Kishan said.

India became the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil, also the first to win consecutive titles, and the only team to lift the trophy three times (2007, 2024, and 2026).

Coming to the match, New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first. However, a return-to-form, record-breaking fifty from Abhishek Sharma (52 in 21 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and his 98-run stand with Samson made NZ regret the decision.

Later, Samson stitched a century stand with Ishan Kishan (54 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) to take India past the 200-run mark in the 16th over.

After a brief slowdown, Shivam Dube (26* in eight balls, with three fours and two sixes) made some valuable runs to take India to 255/5, the highest total in T20WC finals.

James Neesham (3/46) was the leading wicket-taker for NZ.

In the run-chase of 256 runs, Axar and Bumrah helped India reduce the Kiwis to 72/5, despite a half-century from Tim Seifert (52 in 26 balls, with two fours and five sixes).

Despite a brief partnership between Daryl Mitchell (17) and skipper Mitchell Santner (43 in 35 balls, with three fours and two sixes), India kept chipping in with wickets, and the Kiwis were bundled out for just 159 runs.

(With Agency Inputs)

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 11:01 PM IST
