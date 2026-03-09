LIVE TV
ICC Team of the Tournament: 4 Indians, 1 Pakistani Included; Shivam Dube Misses Out After T20 World Cup 2026

ICC Team of the Tournament: 4 Indians, 1 Pakistani Included; Shivam Dube Misses Out After T20 World Cup 2026

The opening pair of the team features Sahibzada Farhan of Pakistan and Sanju Samson of India, two batters who set the tone for the tournament with their prolific run-scoring.

Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah (Image Credits: X)
Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 9, 2026 22:37:55 IST

ICC Team of the Tournament: 4 Indians, 1 Pakistani Included; Shivam Dube Misses Out After T20 World Cup 2026

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the team of the tournament for the T20 World Cup 2026. As many four Indian players have been included in the list with South Africa skipper Aiden Markram being named the captain. 

Sahibzada Farhan who had a brilliant run in the tournament where he smashed two centuries. Pakistan though, crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2026 in the Super 8 stage. Sanju Samson has been picked up as his Farhan’s opening partner and also the wicket-keeper while Ishan Kishan is the next one at number three. ‘

Markram takes the fourth spot. India all-rounder Hardik Pandya who played an important role in India’s winning triumph is next followed by Will Jacks, Jason Holder and Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah. 

Bumrah concluded the World Cup as the highest wicket-taker with 15 scalps to his name. Lungi Ngidi is another fast bowler in this team along with Blessing Muzarabani. Adil Rashid has also been picked as the spinner. USA’s Shadley Claude van Schalkwyk
who picked up four-fers in his first two matches against Pakistan and India respectively and followed it up with three-for and two against Netherlands and Namibia has been picked as the 12th man. 

The team was picked by a committee comprising West Indies great Ian Bishop, former England captain Eion Morgan, coach-turned-commentator Natalie Germanos, ICC representative Gaurav Saxena and Sri Lankan sports journalist Rex Clementine.

India Lift Trophy

The Indian team led by Suryakumar Yadav defended the title successfully after beating New Zealand in the final in Ahmedabad. Riding on some brilliant performance from the batters, India posted a mammoth 255/5 in 20 overs. The bowlers then came into play and performed an instrumental role to bundle out the opposition for 159 and win the match by 96 runs. 

India lifted the T20 World Cup for the third time on Sunday. 

SQUAD

Sahibazada Farhan, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Aiden Markram, Hardik Pandya, Will Jacks, Jason Holder, Jasprit Bumrah, Lungi Ngidi, Adil Rashid and Blessing Muzarabani.

12th man: Shadley Van Schlakwk.

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 10:37 PM IST
ICC Team of the Tournament: 4 Indians, 1 Pakistani Included; Shivam Dube Misses Out After T20 World Cup 2026

ICC Team of the Tournament: 4 Indians, 1 Pakistani Included; Shivam Dube Misses Out After T20 World Cup 2026
ICC Team of the Tournament: 4 Indians, 1 Pakistani Included; Shivam Dube Misses Out After T20 World Cup 2026
ICC Team of the Tournament: 4 Indians, 1 Pakistani Included; Shivam Dube Misses Out After T20 World Cup 2026
ICC Team of the Tournament: 4 Indians, 1 Pakistani Included; Shivam Dube Misses Out After T20 World Cup 2026

QUICK LINKS