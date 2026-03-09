LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WATCH: Hardik Pandya Calls Mahieka Sharma 'Meri Missus' After India's T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph, Celebration Video Goes Viral

WATCH: Hardik Pandya Calls Mahieka Sharma ‘Meri Missus’ After India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph, Celebration Video Goes Viral

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, who won his second T20 World Cup, credited the victory to his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, calling the model his ‘missus’.

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma. (Photo Credits: X)
Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 9, 2026 20:30:00 IST

WATCH: Hardik Pandya Calls Mahieka Sharma ‘Meri Missus’ After India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph, Celebration Video Goes Viral

India went on to lift the T20 World Cup 2026 after defeating New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad on Sunday. After the stunning win at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the Indian players celebrated the victory with their partners. 

All-rounder Hardik Pandya who played a vital role in India’s winning triumph, was spotted with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. 

In a chat with the broadcasters after the finale, Hardik shared, “Jab se Mahieka aayi hai tab se life mein sirf aur sirf jeet ki baat hui hai. Sirf aur sirf Hardik Pandya kaise aur aage badhe.” Hardik went on to add, “Yahin hai meri missus, inka support hai, iski wajah se hum yahan pe hain, aur main bohot khush hun.”

The right-handed all-rounder also talked about his plans that he has in the coming years. He added that he would like to win 10 more trophies in next 10 years. 

“I think it sounds very good that I’m a senior player now. Lekin mere aur 10 saal baaki hai. Mera aadha career khatam hua hai, aadha career baaki hai. Main kum se kum 10 trophies jeetna chaahunga, ICC, IPL, sab combined. But mere liye ICC trophies are the most important trophies. I’ve got 3, I would want to win anything which I play for. Toh I think 10 saal mein 5-6 toh aa hi jaayenge. So, yeah. That’s my goal,” he shared. 

India defeated the Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand by a huge 96-run margin to defend their T20 World Cup title. With the win, India became the first team to win the T20 World Cup at home, the first team to win it back-to-back after securing the 2024 edition, and the first team to win it three times (2007, 2024, 2026).

Pandya had a brilliant run in the T20 WC 2026, with 217 runs under his belt in nine innings at an average of 27.12 and a strike rate of 160.74, including two fifties. The 32-year-old star all-rounder also shone with the ball for India as he scalped nine wickets in 9 fixtures with best figures of 2/16.

Coming to the match, NZ put India to bat first after winning the toss, Samson (89 in 46 balls, with five fours and eight sixes), Abhishek Sharma (52 in 21 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Ishan Kishan (54 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shivam Dube (26* in 8 balls, with three fours and two sixes) took India to 255/5.

Later on, despite a fifty from Tim Seifert (52 in 26 balls, with two fours and five sixes), the Kiwis had to bow down to the sheer greatness of Axar (3/27) and Bumrah (4/15) as Men in Blue secure their third T20WC title in style, becoming the first team to defend the title, and also the first host nation to win the trophy.

(With Agency Inputs)

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 8:30 PM IST
Tags: hardik pandyaIND vs NZindia vs new zealandMahieka Sharmat20 world cup 2026

WATCH: Hardik Pandya Calls Mahieka Sharma ‘Meri Missus’ After India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph, Celebration Video Goes Viral

