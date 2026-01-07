LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'Not Easy To Become Indian Cricket Team's Coach': World Cup-Winner Harbhajan Singh Comes In Support Of Gautam Gambhir

‘Not Easy To Become Indian Cricket Team’s Coach’: World Cup-Winner Harbhajan Singh Comes In Support Of Gautam Gambhir

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has come in present Indian cricket team's head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Harbhajan Singh With Gautam Gambhir Photo credits : X
Harbhajan Singh With Gautam Gambhir Photo credits : X

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: January 7, 2026 11:39:54 IST

‘Not Easy To Become Indian Cricket Team’s Coach’: World Cup-Winner Harbhajan Singh Comes In Support Of Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has strongly criticized India’s split coaching setup after the team’s disastrous Test performances under head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Speaking to ANI,  It is not that easy to become a coach of India. To be a coach, you have to travel with the team for a whole year and keep yourself involved in the game. You have to be more engaged because there are multiple team selections, and you also need to focus on match results,” said Harbhajan on ANI

.He explained that coaching India is far from an easy job, as expectations are always sky-high. According to Harbhajan, when the team performs well and delivers positive results, the coach often goes unnoticed and receives little public attention. However, when performances dip or results do not go as planned, criticism quickly shifts toward the coach, regardless of other factors.

Harbhajan emphasized that the role demands constant commitment and sacrifice. A coach is required to travel with the team throughout the year, spending long periods away from home while remaining fully involved in every aspect of the game. The responsibility goes beyond just match-day strategies; it includes closely monitoring players, understanding their form and fitness, and maintaining harmony within the squad.

He further noted that the coach must stay deeply engaged because there are frequent selection decisions to be made across different formats and tours. Balancing team combinations while keeping an eye on long-term goals is a challenging task. In addition to selection responsibilities, the coach must also be accountable for match results and overall team performance.
Harbhajan concluded by stating that coaching the Indian team requires dedication, mental strength, and a deep understanding of the game, as the pressure and scrutiny are constant and unavoidable.

India’s performance under Gautam Gambhir

 India have endured two unprecedented home whitewashes in the last two years, including a humiliating 0–3 defeat to New Zealand in 2024 and a crushing 0–2 series loss to South Africa in 2025. Both setbacks occurred under Gambhir’s tenure, raising serious questions about the effectiveness of the current coaching structure and leadership.

On the other end India performed well in white ball format winning the champions trophy 2025 in Dubai. India remained undefeated during Gautam Gambhir’s tenure in T20I cricket since August 2023.

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 11:05 AM IST
Tags: bccigautam gambhirharbhajan singhteam india

‘Not Easy To Become Indian Cricket Team’s Coach’: World Cup-Winner Harbhajan Singh Comes In Support Of Gautam Gambhir

‘Not Easy To Become Indian Cricket Team’s Coach’: World Cup-Winner Harbhajan Singh Comes In Support Of Gautam Gambhir

QUICK LINKS