‘Not Virat Kohli, Not Rohit Sharma’: Yashasvi Jaiswal Names Team India’s Most Hard-Working Player – An ‘Unexpected Choice’

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has made a surprising revelation about the most hard-working player in the national cricket team and it is neither Virat Kohli nor Rohit Sharma. Despite the two senior greats being widely regarded as the benchmark for discipline, fitness and commitment, Jaiswal named Shubman Gill as the one who stands out the most.

Jaiswal Picks Shubman Gill as India’s Hardest Worker

Speaking at Agenda Aaj Tak, Jaiswal said he has observed Gill closely in recent months and has been amazed by his work ethic.

“Shubman Gill. I have seen him very closely recently. He works hard a lot and is very consistent with his routines. He works a lot on his fitness, diet, skills and training. It is unbelievable. I enjoy watching him and playing with him,” Jaiswal said.

Gill, currently India’s designated T20I opener, has been under scrutiny for his recent form. He scored just 4 off 2 balls in the first T20I against South Africa in Cuttack and will look to bounce back in the second match in Chandigarh on December 11.

Jaiswal Reflects on His Maiden ODI Century

Jaiswal recently smashed his maiden ODI hundred in Visakhapatnam during India’s chase against South Africa, stitching memorable partnerships with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. His composed innings helped India cruise to a nine-wicket victory.

Over the last year, Jaiswal has emerged as one of India’s most promising young openers, forming a solid rapport with Rohit Sharma both on and off the field.

‘If Rohit Bhai Isn’t Scolding You, That’s When You Worry’

Sharing insights into his relationship with Rohit, Jaiswal described the former captain’s unique leadership style.

“Every time Rohit bhai scolds us, it has a lot of love mixed with it. In fact, if he isn’t scolding you, there is a sense of unease has something gone wrong?” he said.

Despite stepping down from captaincy, Rohit continues to serve as a guiding force for younger teammates.

‘Similarly, Virat Paaji…’ How Kohli Guides Young Batters

Jaiswal also spoke about Virat Kohli’s influence during his century in Vizag.

“Virat paaji gave me small targets and told me that we will have to win it ourselves,” he revealed.

Both senior batters, he said, make the dressing room calmer and give young players the confidence to play freely.

Future of India’s Opening Setup

With Shubman Gill now leading the ODI side and Rohit Sharma still part of the leadership core, Jaiswal remains the backup opener in the format. But his recent performances combined with high praise for his discipline suggest he could soon be a long-term pillar in India’s top order.

