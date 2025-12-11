Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Likely To Face ₹2 Crore Salary Cut, Shubman Gill Set For A+ Contract – Here’s What Their New Salaries May Look Like

Former Indian captains and star batters who only play one-day international cricket recently delivered a terrific performance against South Africa in a home series. However, fresh reports suggest that the central contracts of the duo will be reviewed during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the BCCI’s apex council on December 22. Kohli and Virat retired from T20 and test cricket last year. The duo remained in the A+ category alongside star bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

According to a report by a news agency, the meeting will also likely discuss the contracts of women cricketers in domestic cricket.

Possible Demotion on the Cards For Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

The meeting will likely discuss whether to keep Rohit and Kohli in the A+ bracket for the next cycle or shift them to Grade A. Their A+ retention last season was based on a retrospective assessment of their Test involvement earlier in the year.

If the contract of the two stars is demoted, it would mean a pay cut of INR 2 crore from their previous retainers. The current annual contract slabs are:

A+ category gets INR 7 crore

A gets INR 5 crore

B gets INR 3 crore

C gets INR 1 crore

Shubman Gill To Be Promoted, Likely to Get A+

The report also states that India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill is set for an upgrade to the A+ category. Gill, previously listed in the A bracket, is expected to join senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, recently appointed vice-captain for India’s last Test assignment, and Jasprit Bumrah in the top tier.

Beyond player contracts, the AGM will consider proposals to revise the remuneration structure for umpires and match referees. Updates regarding the BCCI’s digital platforms are also expected to be taken up.

First BCCI AGM After Administrative Reshuffle

This meeting marks the first AGM of the apex council since the administrative overhaul within the BCCI. In September, Mithun Manhas assumed charge as president, Raghuram Bhatt was appointed treasurer, while Devajit Saikia and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia took over as secretary and joint secretary, respectively.

