Home > Sports > India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Date, Time, Squad, Predicted Playing XI, Other Details

While India will look to stretch the lead in the series when they take on South Africa in the second T20I, the Aiden Markram-led side will look to bounce back.

Arshdeep Singh. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
Arshdeep Singh. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 10, 2025 17:20:20 IST

India took a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against South Africa after defeating the Proteas by 101 runs in the first encounter. A collective effort from the bowling unit helped India bowl out the opposition for just 74. 

When is the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I is scheduled to take place on December 11 (Thursday). 

What time is India vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will start at 7:00 PM (IST) and the toss will take place at 6:30 PM (IST).

Where will India vs South Africa 2nd T20I take place?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be held in Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

What are the squads for India vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

SQUADS:

India- Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar

South Africa- Aiden Markram (Captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs

What will be the Playing XI for both the teams for India vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

Playing XI: 

India- Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh 

South Africa- Aiden Markram (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 5:20 PM IST
