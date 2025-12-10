BCCI Releases Revised List For IPL 2026 Auction, THIS Former RCB Player Gets Added To Tally

As many nine players have been added in the IPL 2026 auction list hours after chopping out 1,005 names and announcing a list of 350 players for the mini-auction on December 16. The additions include some of the prominent domestic players like former RCB player Swastik Chikara, Tripura’s Manisankar Murasingh, Hyderabad’s Chama Milind, Uttarakhand’s Rahul Raj Namala and Jharkhand’s Virat Singh.

Chikara has been pretty impressive in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League in recent years while Murasingh has been gathering a lot of limelight in the on-going Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Virat Singh who has been a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier in the IPL is an aggressive left-handed batter who has been consistently well in the domestic circuit.

Another major change in the BCCI’s revised list was changing the nationality of leg-spinner Nikhil Chaudhary from India to Australia. BCCI released a revised list taking the final count to 359.

Newly-added players to IPL 2026 auction list:

1. Manisankar Murasingh (India)

2. Virandeep Singh (Malaysia)

3. Chama Milind (India)

4. KL Shrijith (India)

5. Eathan Bosch (South Africa)

6. Chris Green (Australia)

7. Swastik Chikara (India)

8. Rahul Raj Namala (India)

9. Virat Singh (India)