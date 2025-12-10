LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adiala jail India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news donald trump adiala jail India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news donald trump adiala jail India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news donald trump adiala jail India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adiala jail India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news donald trump adiala jail India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news donald trump adiala jail India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news donald trump adiala jail India US trade deal pakistan china Goa Cricket Danube business news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > BCCI Releases Revised List For IPL 2026 Auction, THIS Former RCB Player Gets Added To Tally

BCCI Releases Revised List For IPL 2026 Auction, THIS Former RCB Player Gets Added To Tally

BCCI released a revised list of players after adding nine more players to the tally for the IPL 2026 auction.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (Photo Credits: X)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 10, 2025 19:53:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BCCI Releases Revised List For IPL 2026 Auction, THIS Former RCB Player Gets Added To Tally

As many nine players have been added in the IPL 2026 auction list hours after chopping out 1,005 names and announcing a list of 350 players for the mini-auction on December 16. The additions include some of the prominent domestic players like former RCB player Swastik Chikara, Tripura’s Manisankar Murasingh, Hyderabad’s Chama Milind, Uttarakhand’s Rahul Raj Namala and Jharkhand’s Virat Singh. 

Chikara has been pretty impressive in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League in recent years while Murasingh has been gathering a lot of limelight in the on-going Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Virat Singh who has been a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier in the IPL is an aggressive left-handed batter who has been consistently well in the domestic circuit. 

Another major change in the BCCI’s revised list was changing the nationality of leg-spinner Nikhil Chaudhary from India to Australia. BCCI released a revised list taking the final count to 359.

Newly-added players to IPL 2026 auction list:

1. Manisankar Murasingh (India)

2. Virandeep Singh (Malaysia)

3. Chama Milind (India)

4. KL Shrijith (India)

5. Eathan Bosch (South Africa)

6. Chris Green (Australia)

7. Swastik Chikara (India)

8. Rahul Raj Namala (India)

9. Virat Singh (India)

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 7:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: IPL 2026IPL 2026 AuctionRoyal Challengers BengaluruSwastik Chikara

RELATED News

From Virat Kohli To Sourav Ganguly, These Star Cricketers Are Fastest to Reach 10000 runs in ODIs, Check Who All Made It To the Coveted Club

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Date, Time, Squad, Predicted Playing XI, Other Details

Hardik Pandya Gives ‘Partner’ Mahieka Sharma A Shoutout After India Vs South Africa; Actress Calls Him ‘King’

‘We both are trying to…’: Jitesh Sharma On Competition With Sanju Samson

Are You A Lionel Messi Fan? Here’s How Much You Need To Pay If You Want To Meet Your Favourite Footballer During His India Tour

LATEST NEWS

Foreign Secretary Misri Meets US Deputy Trade Representative, Discuss Trade and Technology

Mark Zuckerberg’s $300 Million, 287-Foot Mega Yacht Reignites Climate Responsibility Row, Internet Asks, ‘How Much Fuel Does This Ship Burn Annually?’

BCCI Releases Revised List For IPL 2026 Auction, THIS Former RCB Player Gets Added To Tally

Fresh Protests in Pakistan: Tensions Escalate As Imran Khan’s Sister Alleges Former PM Is Being Mistreated In Adiala Jail

Where Is Maria Corina Machado? Nobel Peace Prize Winner’s Daughter To Collect the Award on Her Behalf As Mystery Around Her Absence Sparks Curiosity

The 5 Must-Haves for Modern Creators, Featuring Smart Solutions from StudioBackdrops

Piyush Goyal Issues Big Statement On India-US Trade Talks, Says ‘We Never Negotiate Deals With…’

Nestle India’s Finance Chief Svetlana Boldina To Step Down

As Delhi Grapples With Air Pollution, Here’s What You Need To Know About Rs 5,000 Fine For Burning Waste, Plastic In Open, New Order Explained

This Instagram Feature Will Now Let Users Reshare Public Posts Without Being Tagged

BCCI Releases Revised List For IPL 2026 Auction, THIS Former RCB Player Gets Added To Tally

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BCCI Releases Revised List For IPL 2026 Auction, THIS Former RCB Player Gets Added To Tally

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BCCI Releases Revised List For IPL 2026 Auction, THIS Former RCB Player Gets Added To Tally
BCCI Releases Revised List For IPL 2026 Auction, THIS Former RCB Player Gets Added To Tally
BCCI Releases Revised List For IPL 2026 Auction, THIS Former RCB Player Gets Added To Tally
BCCI Releases Revised List For IPL 2026 Auction, THIS Former RCB Player Gets Added To Tally

QUICK LINKS