Home > Sports > Novak Djokovic Breaks Grand Slam Record Federer And Nadal Never Reached, Rewrites Tennis History At Australian Open, Becomes First To…

Novak Djokovic by winning at the Grand Slams, he made history by claiming each major title at least three times, achieving a “Triple Career Grand Slam”.

Novak Djokovic. (Photo: ANI)
Novak Djokovic. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Chandrani Das
Published: January 24, 2026 18:31:23 IST

Novak Djokovic, a Serbian tennis player, etched his name in history on January 24 by becoming the first player to achieve 400 match wins in Grand Slam tournaments.

Djokovic reached the historic milestone with a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) win over Botic van de Zandschulp in the third round of the Australian Open. By defeating Zandschulp, he advanced to the round of 16, continuing his pursuit of a 10th Australian Open title.

How did Novak Djokovic make history at the Australian Open?

In the opening two sets, Djokovic played with firm control. He served efficiently, with his groundstrokes displaying spontaneity, precision, and depth.

However, he was soon challenged by van de Zandschulp, who fought back strongly in the third set. Despite missing his first match point, Djokovic did not rush his play and instead remained calm and steady. Over time, he continued to defy Zandschulp, moving a step closer to his 10th Australian Open title.

As he looks to extend his run in Melbourne, Novak Djokovic will face the winner of the clash between 16th seed Jakub Mensik and American Ethan Quinn.

His 400th Grand Slam match win places him at the top of the list, surpassing Roger Federer (369 wins) and Rafael Nadal (314 wins).

Who is Novak Djokovic?

The 38-year-old Novak Djokovic has enjoyed a dominant career since turning professional in 2003. He has won over 100 ATP singles titles and an Olympic gold medal.

By winning at the Grand Slams, he made history by claiming each major title at least three times, achieving a “Triple Career Grand Slam”, and recording 95 or more match wins at all four majors.

After winning the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, he also became one of the few players to achieve a “Career Super Slam”, which includes victories at all four Grand Slam tournaments, the ATP Finals, and the Olympic Games.

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 6:31 PM IST
