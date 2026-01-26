LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Novak Djokovic Surpasses Roger Federer To Advance Into Australian Open Quarterfinals, Becomes Oldest Player in 49 Years to Achieve Rare Feat

Novak Djokovic broke Roger Federer’s long-standing record as he received a walkover in the fourth round of Australian Open 2026.

Published By: Aditya Chauhan
Last updated: January 26, 2026 13:29:32 IST

Australian Open 2026 Results: Novak Djokovic created history at the Australian Open, becoming the first player in the Open Era to reach the quarterfinals 16 times at Melbourne Park, moving past Roger Federer’s record of 15 appearances. The 24-time Grand Slam champion progressed to the last eight after his fourth-round opponent, Jakub Mensik, withdrew from the tournament due to an abdominal injury.

Sixteenth seed Mensik had earned his place in the fourth round with a 6-2, 7-6(5), 7-6(5) win over Ethan Quinn on Saturday and was scheduled to face Djokovic on Monday. However, the Czech player announced on social media on Sunday that he would be forced to pull out of the contest. 

“This is a tough one to write,” Mensik, 20, wrote on Instagram. “After doing everything we could to keep going, I have to withdraw from the Australian Open due to an abdominal muscle injury that has progressed over the last matches.

“After a long discussions with my team and doctors we decided not to step on court (on Monday).

“Even though I’m disappointed, making the fourth round here for the first time is something I will carry with me for a long time. I felt so much energy from the fans and the atmosphere in Melbourne was truly special. Now it’s time to recover properly.”

Djokovic, 38, will face fifth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti, who defeated ninth-seeded Taylor Fritz 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 to reach his fourth major quarterfinal and first at the Australian Open. 

Musetti had the edge in winners, 33-23, and was on the favorable side with 24 unforced errors, to 34 for Fritz. The Italian won 4 of 9 break-point opportunities, to 0-for-2 for his American opponent.

Ranked a career-best No. 5 in the world, Musetti also had the edge by winning 84% (46 of 55) of his first-serve points, to 64% for Fritz (32 of 50).

“I think today (my serve) was really working well,” said Musetti, 23, who struck 13 aces. “I think I made one of my best performances in aces in my career so far, so I’m really, really happy.”

Djokovic is 9-1, including six consecutive wins, against Musetti in their ATP head-to-head matchups. Musetti improved to 4-3 against Fritz, a 28-year-old who beat him in November in Turin and is ranked No. 9 in the world. 

(With Inputs)

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 1:28 PM IST
QUICK LINKS