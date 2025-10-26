ODI Legends: Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers in History – Is Virat Kohli on Top?

Sachin Tendulkar is the all-time number one run-scorer in ODI cricket, and Virat Kohli is number two all-time. Kohli’s unparalleled aggression in scoring and aggression to contribute to winning will continue to complicate the debate regarding the best all-time ODI batsman. Below is a detailed breakdown of the top five run-scorers and their ODIs histories.

Sachin Tendulkar: The Unquestioned Giant

Often touted as the greatest player to have played the game, Tendulkar retired with a remarkable 18,426 runs in 452 innings in 463 ODIs. Tendulkar’s perfect technique and work ethic made him a run factory and the bar to reach for players for generations. Equally impressive is his ability to adapt across eras while facing some of the best bowlers in the world in some of world’s most unforgiving conditions. The record-setting 49 ODI centuries still flat out claim a spot in cricket history, and he firmly established his place in history with 33 of those centuries coming in winning situations.

Virat Kohli: The Modern Chase Master

Virat Kohli, as of October 2025, surpassed Kumar Sangakkara with over 14,235 runs in 293 innings, becoming the second highest run-scorer in ODI history. Kohli is known for breaking records with remarkable determination, including having 51 ODI centuries which surpasses Tendulkar’s tally. Kohli has a higher average and a higher frequency of match-winning centuries than Tendulkar, boasting 43 of his 51 ODI centuries both leading directly to victory for India. Experts like Ricky Ponting believe Kohli might still dissolve Tendulkar’s run record if he beats off Tendulkar he is more adept at weighting things than runs in ODI.

Kumar Sangakkara: Sri Lankan Genius

Sangakkara has amassed 14,234 ODI runs across 380 innings with an elegant left-handed technique. He is ranked the third highest run-scorer after Kohli and Tendulkar. Sangakkara’s role as wicketkeeper and in leadership increased the stature of the Sri Lankan cricket team across the globe.

Ricky Ponting: Australian Powerhouse

Pontings amassed 13,704 runs in 365 ODIs places him fourth. He was able to captivate the audience with his aggression and intent during the batting innings while contributing both team stability and aggression to the Australian batting line-up and two decades of memorable, team-lifting and match-defining innings in several World Cups.

Sanath Jayasuriya: A Game-Changing Innovator

A game-changing opener, Jayasuriya scored 13,430 runs in 433 innings. His aggressive style reinvented ODI opening batsman roles and put Sri Lanka in the international cricket spotlight.

Kohli’s Quest for Tendulkar’s Record

Sachin’s runs, of course, are the most runs, but Kohli possesses a remarkable rate of centuries and has the ability to impact a game as much as anyone, likely making him a serious challenger for the OdI run-scoring throne one day. With a few productive years before him, Kohli’s odds also increase that sometime in the next few years the ODI record books reflect a new leader in their run tallies. For now, Sachin – the original “Master Blaster” – tops the chart of run scorers, but in close formation is Kohli, Sangakkara, Ponting, and Jayasuriya. A formidable list of legends of the game in its history.



Statistics and rankings are accurate as per available official records at the time of publication. Records may change as current players continue their careers. Readers should refer to official cricket boards or ICC updates for the latest data.