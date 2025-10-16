Ohtani in a good spot despite struggles at the plate, says LA Dodgers manager Roberts

VIDEO SHOWS: PRESS CONFERENCE COMMENTS FROM LOS ANGELES DODGERS MANAGER DAVE ROBERTS ON SHOHEI OHTANI AHEAD OF NLCS GAME THREE / OHTANI'S BATTING PRACTICE SHOWS: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 15, 2025) (MLB – See restrictions before use) 1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) LOS ANGELES DODGERS' MANAGER DAVE ROBERTS, SAYING: "But I'm sure, you know, Glass (Shohei Ohtani) is going to, you know, try to put his mark on this CS. (OVERLAYS OF SHOHEI OHTANI BATTING) The contribution is not just by batting average either. Certainly him being in the lineup posting, (END OF OVERLAYSI think getting the walks, allowing for Mookie (Betts) to have opportunities to drive runs in, that's contribution. So for me, I think the first two games in Milwaukee, (OVERLAYS OF SHOHEI OHTANI) his at-bats have been fantastic. And so that's what I've been looking for. That's what I'm counting on. I think he's controlling the strike zone. I think he's still staying aggressive when he gets his pitch. I like the edge. You know, I mean, he's obviously a very, very talented player. (END OF OVERLAYS) For him to realize his own personal expectations. And if they're not realized, then certainly there's frustration. So he's just a great competitor. He's very prepared. And there's still a lot of baseball left." 2. VARIOUS OF OHTANI'S BATTING PRACTICE STORY: Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is not concerned about Shohei Ohtani's quiet postseason at the plate and says the two-way star is taking quality at-bats and helping the offense in other ways. Ohtani is batting just .147 with four hits in 34 at-bats with two home runs and three walks. Over the regular season, the Japanese player hit .282 with 55 home runs and 102 RBI. He showed signs of life in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers by delivering a key RBI single in the seventh inning and Roberts told reporters on Wednesday (October 15) his contribution went way beyond his batting average. "Him being in the lineup, getting the walks, allowing for Mookie (Betts) to have the opportunity to drive runs in – that's contribution," he said ahead of Game Three in Los Angeles with the Dodgers up 2-0 in the best-of-seven NL Championship Series. "So for me, the first two games in Milwaukee, his at-bats have been fantastic. That's what I've been looking for, that's what I'm counting on." Roberts was encouraged to see Ohtani, who is the runaway favorite to win his third straight MVP award, staying aggressive at the plate. "I think he's in a good spot right now," Roberts said, though he acknowledged Ohtani has been frustrated. "That's expected and I don't mind it. I like the edge. "He's obviously a very talented player and we're counting on him. So for him to realize his own personal expectations, and if they are not realized, then certainly there's frustration. "He's a great competitor, he's very prepared and there's still a lot of baseball left." Ohtani returned to the pitcher's mound this season after elbow surgery limited him to being solely a designated hitter last season. The 31-year-old is in line to start Game Four on Friday in Los Angeles, and Roberts said there was no hard cap on how many pitches he could throw. "The century mark isn't necessarily a ceiling on pitches. It's contingent on how he's throwing," he said. "He's waited for this moment and with the rest that he's had going into that game, he's going to be ready to go." (Production: Bhagya Ayyavoo) More MLB content is available on Reuters Connect here: https://www.reutersconnect.com/all?sources=mlbimagen

