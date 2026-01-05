LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra Breaks Away From JSW Sports, Launches Own Athlete Management Firm

Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra Breaks Away From JSW Sports, Launches Own Athlete Management Firm

Neeraj Chopra's decision to initiate Vel Sports is a major transformation of his career, as he now has a foothold in the business world, taking full control over the management, branding, and marketing of his career.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 5, 2026 13:30:34 IST

Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra Breaks Away From JSW Sports, Launches Own Athlete Management Firm

Neeraj Chopra, the javelin thrower who has won two Olympic medals and world championships, has officially parted ways with JSW Sports and has announced the establishment of his own athlete management firm, Vel Sports. The partnership between Chopra and JSW Sports, which started in 2016, was one of the most prosperous in Indian sports history. Over the years with JSW, Chopra transformed from a talented novice into an international athletics icon, he had won numerous medals in the Olympics and World Championships, his likeness became one of the most common in track and field.

Neeraj Chopra Breaks Away From JSW Sports, Launches Vel Sports

The announcement made on Monday marked the end of an era of Indian athlete management partnerships celebrating big achievements. In a press release, Chopra thanked and recognized the support and faith JSW Sports bestowed on him through his development and top competition days and, figuratively describing their ten years together, said ‘growth, belief, and achievement’ have been the trinity of their relationship. He further stated that the separation was friendly, and both parted ways ‘with deep respect and pride’, The 27 year old’s decision to initiate Vel Sports is a major transformation of his career, as he now has a foothold in the business world, taking full control over the management, branding, and marketing of his career.

JSW Sports On Neeraj Chopra

JSW Sports Chief Executive Officer, Divyanshu Singh, recognized the landmark event in Chopra’s career, citing the positive effects of their collaboration and extending his good wishes on the new venture. The launch of the management firm by Chopra is in line with the trend that talented sportspeople are not afraid to take the risk of direct involvement in their marketing and support strategies. Chopra, with his impressive medal collection that consists of Olympic and World medals, is one of the few who have a right to draw the line between being an Indian athlete and an experienced one. This strategic shift, therefore, might not only be a matter of time the years ahead may see elite Indian athletes’ professional and post-competitive career management being redefined.

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 1:30 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: neeraj chopra Neeraj Chopra jsw Neeraj Chopra news Neeraj Chopra own firm Neeraj Chopra vel sports Vel Sports

Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra Breaks Away From JSW Sports, Launches Own Athlete Management Firm

QUICK LINKS