Home > Sports > 'I Have Decided To Step Away': Novak Djokovic Exits Professional Tennis Players' Association He Co-Founded, Here Is The Shocking Reason

While preparing for the 2026 season with a potential record extending 25th Grand Slam at the Australian Open, the question of the future and the leadership of the PTPA without one of its most celebrated co-founders becomes even more pressing.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: January 5, 2026 12:58:13 IST

The 24 time Grand Slam winner, Novak Djokovic, has made a statement that he is resigning entirely from the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) the players’ union that he co-founded in 2020 along with the Canadian player Vasek Pospisil. Through a post on the social media network X, Djokovic expressed that his decision was influenced by the existing issues of transparency, governance and the representation of his voice and image within the organization. This decision brings about a significant change in the PTPA leadership, which was founded to provide professional players with a more powerful and independent voice outside the conventional frameworks of the ATP and WTA.

What Is The Professional Tennis Players’ Association?

The PTPA was set up to be a player oriented organization, mainly representing the interests of independent contractors who compete in a sport where individual rights often have more weight than collective bargaining. One of the remarkable actions of the organization was taken in March 2025 when it submitted a class action lawsuit against the leading tennis governing bodies including the ATP, WTA, International Tennis Federation and International Tennis Integrity Agency, charging them with anti competitive behavior and failure to protect the players’ welfare. Although Djokovic was not directly involved in the lawsuit, his move out of the spotlight illustrates the narrowing of the gap between his initial idea of the union and its present course.



Novak Djokovic Quits Professional Tennis Players’ Association

Djokovic in his public statement very clearly pointed out that his values and methods have nothing in common with the PTPA’s changing and developing priorities. He went on to say that he will be directing all his energies to his tennis career, family, and the sport in ways that not only suit his principles and character but also uphold his integrity. While preparing for the 2026 season with a potential record extending 25th Grand Slam at the Australian Open, the question of the future and the leadership of the PTPA without one of its most celebrated co-founders becomes even more pressing.

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 12:56 PM IST
QUICK LINKS