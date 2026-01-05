Who Is Suzy Cortez? Model Blocked By Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo For Bombarding Her Husband With ‘Sexy Messages’

Suzy Cortez is a Brazilian model and influencer who has been crowned Miss BumBum and is most famous for her open admiration of Lionel Messi, among others. She revealed to everyone that Messi never allowed her in the first place at the Inter Miami’s MLS Cup because ‘sexy messages’ and naughty pictures were sent over and over again to him by her. Reports say that Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo was the one who asked the club to stop Cortez from going to the MLS Cup final against the Vancouver Whitecaps, where Messi led Inter Miami to a 3-1 win According to a report from The Sun.

Who Is Suzy Cortez? Model Blocked By Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo

The whole thing turned out to be a pretty heated discussion on social media where Cortez claimed not only that she got cut off from the game but also the social media accounts of the Messi family after her online advances. This dispute is not only reported widely but also debated intensely online. Cortez, a well known figure who has always shown his love for Messi and even got a few tattoos that are related to him, claimed that the whole thing made her feel ‘humiliated’ and that a private feud deprived her of a public sport event that should have been open according to a report by Goal.com. It was reported that she made a personal request to the Inter Miami team for her to be present at the MLS Cup final but that she was denied entry on Roccuzzo’s word. Cortez told Extra she was of the opinion that ‘no one should be banned from a public sporting event because of personal issues or disputes on social media’, and pointed towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which Messi is likely to play, as a possible venue for her to take the matter up with again.

Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo

The Messi family, which includes Lionel Messi, Antonela Roccuzzo, and Inter Miami, has remained silent over Cortez’s accusations. Roccuzzo, a constant reminder to others of her family’s main priority and the need to build a barrier around their home life, has not been affected by the situation and continues to live her usual Los Angeles lifestyle while supporting Messi in and out of the game.

