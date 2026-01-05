LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kyiv IND U19 vs SA U19 live streaming brain blood flow monitor donald trump Colombia news Greenland crime news bangladesh cricket team kyiv IND U19 vs SA U19 live streaming brain blood flow monitor donald trump Colombia news Greenland crime news bangladesh cricket team kyiv IND U19 vs SA U19 live streaming brain blood flow monitor donald trump Colombia news Greenland crime news bangladesh cricket team kyiv IND U19 vs SA U19 live streaming brain blood flow monitor donald trump Colombia news Greenland crime news bangladesh cricket team
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kyiv IND U19 vs SA U19 live streaming brain blood flow monitor donald trump Colombia news Greenland crime news bangladesh cricket team kyiv IND U19 vs SA U19 live streaming brain blood flow monitor donald trump Colombia news Greenland crime news bangladesh cricket team kyiv IND U19 vs SA U19 live streaming brain blood flow monitor donald trump Colombia news Greenland crime news bangladesh cricket team kyiv IND U19 vs SA U19 live streaming brain blood flow monitor donald trump Colombia news Greenland crime news bangladesh cricket team
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Will KKR Sign Duan Jansen As A Replacement For Mustafizur Rahman For IPL 2026? Here’s What We Know So Far

Will KKR Sign Duan Jansen As A Replacement For Mustafizur Rahman For IPL 2026? Here’s What We Know So Far

The Direction of BCCI have led to the decision of KKR to cut down on Mustafizur Rahman, and hence, they would be looking to appoint an overseas replacement for this purpose before IPL 2026. One of the names floating around is Duan Jansen, brother of Marco Jansen, but nothing from the team is communicated as of now regarding this matter.

(Image Credit: KKR via X/Mustafizur Rahman via X)
(Image Credit: KKR via X/Mustafizur Rahman via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 5, 2026 09:52:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will KKR Sign Duan Jansen As A Replacement For Mustafizur Rahman For IPL 2026? Here’s What We Know So Far

Just prior to the beginning of the IPL 2026 season, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) faced a surprise when the BCCI ordered the team to release the Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from his contract. The player’s participation has been doubted because the political scenario has become increasingly tense, and the media stories about Human Rights violations in Bangladesh have made the country a hotspot for protests and discussions in India. KKR stated that they have followed BCCI’s command to the letter, while the board also hinted that the franchise is allowed to buy a player as per IPL regulations.

You Might Be Interested In

Who Is Replacing Mustafizur Rahman? Former KKR Player Says..

With the withdrawal of Mustafizur from the roster giving rise to the overseas quota vacancy, the speculation and gossip surrounding the new player signings have intensified. In the course of the rumors, Duan Jansen, who is the identical twin of the South African fast bowler Marco Jansen, was mentioned as a possible player, Duan has not yet had much exposure to the IPL but had once been signed for Mumbai Indians in 2023. The former KKR player Shreevats Goswami remarked that the team should acquire Duan. Newcomer to the league, Duan has nevertheless gained the support of fans and expert prognosticators as a candidate for the replacement due to the family’s cricketing lineage and his all round prowess. But until now, KKR has not made any public statements regarding either Duan or some other potential target. Options proposed by fans include various international pace bowlers and batting all rounders who could improve KKR’s overall bowling strength in the upcoming season.

IPL 2026: Mustafizur Rahman Row

With the IPL 2026 just around the corner, KKR management must act fast to find and bring on board a right reinforcement that would fit the team strategy, taking into consideration the situation in India and the expectations of fans. The signing of a replacement player has to be done according to IPL regulations and will probably be based on the availability of players and the financial limits set by the budget. The departure of Mustafizur, which has been confirmed, will make it very interesting for cricket fans to see what KKR will do next, whether they will go for a person like Duan Jansen or look for another overseas player to strengthen their squad before the game starts.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: IND U19 vs SA U19 Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch India U19 vs South Africa U19 2nd Youth ODI cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 9:52 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: duan jansen Mustafizur RahmanMustafizur RahmanMustafizur Rahman bcciMustafizur Rahman duan jansenMustafizur Rahman kkrMustafizur Rahman newsMustafizur Rahman replacementMustafizur Rahman row

RELATED News

The Ashes: Joe Root Rewrites Record Books, Equals Ricky Ponting With 41st Test Century

T20 World Cup 2026 In Turmoil: Bangladesh Refuses To Play In India Amid Row Over Attacks On Hindus-What Happens Next? Will Their Matches Be Moved?

World Cup-Winning Skipper To Lead THIS Team In WPL 2026; Check All Details

Is Pune’s MCA Stadium Set To Be The Home Ground For RR And RCB In IPL 2026? Here’s What We Know

Will Shreyas Iyer Play The First ODI Against New Zealand? ‘One Per Cent Doubt’ Lingers As Star Batter Eyes Comeback Months After Serious Injury

LATEST NEWS

‘They Cannot Do Without Bollywood’: Pakistani Women Dance To Dhurandhar Song ‘Shararat’ At Wedding, Internet Reacts Watch Viral Video

Who Is Arjun Sharma? Ex-Boyfriend Under Scanner After Indian Woman Nikitha Godishala Found Dead In US; Cops Say He Fled To India | Here’s What We Know

Will KKR Sign Duan Jansen As A Replacement For Mustafizur Rahman For IPL 2026? Here’s What We Know So Far

Gold And Silver Price Today On 5 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Ukraine-Russia War: Moscow Bombs Kyiv, First Civilian Death Of 2026 Reported, Poland Closes Airspace – What To Know

Stock Market Today: Sensex Stalls, Nifty Inches Up As Global Uncertainty Weighs, Dalaal Street Under Pressure

Durandhar Box Office Collection Day 31: Ranveer Singh’s Film Dominates Week Five, Earns Rs 33 Crore, Worldwide Total Crosses Rs 1,200 Crore

Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Actor Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With Fans | Videos Gone VIRAL

What Was Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal Wearing Near His Eye On His Recent Podcast? Here’s What You Need To Know

Donald Trump Issues Stark Warning To Venezuela’s Interim Leader Delcy Rodríguez, Says She Could Pay A Price Even Bigger Than Maduro, ‘If She Doesn’t…’

Will KKR Sign Duan Jansen As A Replacement For Mustafizur Rahman For IPL 2026? Here’s What We Know So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will KKR Sign Duan Jansen As A Replacement For Mustafizur Rahman For IPL 2026? Here’s What We Know So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will KKR Sign Duan Jansen As A Replacement For Mustafizur Rahman For IPL 2026? Here’s What We Know So Far
Will KKR Sign Duan Jansen As A Replacement For Mustafizur Rahman For IPL 2026? Here’s What We Know So Far
Will KKR Sign Duan Jansen As A Replacement For Mustafizur Rahman For IPL 2026? Here’s What We Know So Far
Will KKR Sign Duan Jansen As A Replacement For Mustafizur Rahman For IPL 2026? Here’s What We Know So Far

QUICK LINKS