IND U19 vs SA U19 Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch India U19 vs South Africa U19 2nd Youth ODI cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

The squad of India Under19 cricket team is still in South Africa for the second youth ODI of their three match series which has already been scheduled for January 5, 2026, at Willowmoore Park, Benoni. India had a good series start with a 25 run victory in the first match which gave them a 1-0 lead after a solid performance in batting and bowling from the hosts. The second match presents an opportunity for South Africa to level the series as both teams are eager to gain momentum not only for upcoming age group events but also for the World Cup cycle.

IND U19 vs SA U19 Live Streaming: When To Watch India U19 vs South Africa U19 2nd Youth ODI cricket match live

The Match will take place on 5th January 2026.

IND U19 vs SA U19 Live Streaming: Where And How To Watch India U19 vs South Africa U19 2nd Youth ODI cricket match live

The U19 match between India and South Africa will be a delight for cricket lovers as they will have the chance to see it live. It will take place at 1:30 PM IST with the toss about to start around 1:00 PM IST on the match day. Besides, the youth clash that happens in the form of a match between the two countries doesn’t usually have a live TV broadcast in India unlike the case of senior international fixtures. Hence, people should seek digital platforms for the coverage. Also, the match is anticipated to be live streamed online through the Cricket South Africa YouTube channel which would grant free access to the viewers who want to see the action and hear the commentary in real time from Benoni.

IND U19 vs SA U19

The second Youth ODI match will be a part of the series that has both the U19 sides’ emerging players ready to gain the experience with the Under19 format giving the chance to make an impression on the selectors and the fans that are equally. The ball by ball updates and online livestreams make it possible for the supporters not to miss any part of the fight between these young players on the cricket field.

