The Ashes: Joe Root Rewrites Record Books, Equals Ricky Ponting With 41st Test Century

On the second day of the fifth Ashes Test held at Sydney Cricket Ground, Joe Root once again made history by hitting his 41st Test century and thereby equaling the Australians’ coming down to the legend Ricky Ponting on the all time men’s Test century list. Root was very different starting the day at 72, but eventually he was very quiet during his innings, and he got to the milestone before the lunch break, and he ended up being 138 not out. His historical performance was part of the batting effort of the English team who were then looking for a heavy score and were at 336 for 6 when the first session ended. Our hundred was Root’s second in this series, his first Test century at the SCG, and thus confirming a remarkable personal milestone in what has been a prosperous Ashes campaign.

Joe Root In The Ashes

The importance of Root’s achievement is not merely a matter of figures. He hit 41 Test hundreds which made him share the position of third in the all time list with Ponting and Kallis, who are the only ones with more career centuries than him. This record is particularly remarkable considering the fact that Root did it in fewer Tests than that of Ponting, which means not only his consistency but also his ability to stay at the top of the game for long periods. Root, who is getting nearer to 14,000 Test runs, has always been the mainstay of England’s batting for more than a decade and this latest achievement is yet another milestone in his already glorious life as a cricketer.

The Ashes Series

The Ashes series still holds a great 3-1 advantage for Australia, but Root’s knock gave light and showed the reason he is called one of the modern greats of Test cricket. His skill to risk the unyielding bowling pressure and adapt to the alien conditions shows not only technical perfection but also mental strength. Root is still pursuing records, one of which is catching up with Tendulkar’s incredible score of 51 centuries this latest success at the SCG reaffirms his ever-present quality and power over the longest format.

Also Read: World Cup-Winning Skipper To Lead THIS Team In WPL 2026; Check All Details