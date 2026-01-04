World Cup-Winning Skipper To Lead THIS Team In WPL 2026; Check All Details

UP Warriorz have named Meg Lanning as the new skipper of the side for WPL 2026. A member of seven World Cup–winning campaigns for Australia, Lanning has lifted two ICC Women’s Cricket World Cups and five ICC Women’s T20 World Cup titles, establishing herself as one of the most successful captains.

Lanning has amassed 952 runs in 27 matches, showcasing her impact at the top of the order across seasons.

“It is a real honour to be named captain of the UP Warriorz. As the WPL enters its fourth season, it’s been incredible to see how the league has evolved, the quality of cricket, the competitiveness, and the emergence of exciting new talent continue to raise the standard each year. This is a talented group with a strong mix of international experience and Indian players, and I’m really looking forward to the challenge ahead. We’ll work hard together and give ourselves every opportunity to lift the trophy,” Lanning said.







Bol Shafali rahi hain, par jazbaat Warriorz Sena ke hain… 🥹💜 Just Meg Lanning things 🫶🙌#UPWarriorz #UttarDega #TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/MqVujeyQ1G — UP Warriorz (@UPWarriorz) January 4, 2026







“Meg brings a rare combination of experience, clarity, and calmness that sets her apart as a leader. Her understanding of the game, ability to manage high-pressure moments, and connect with players makes her the ideal captain for this group. We’re confident she will play a key role in shaping the team’s approach this season,” head coach Abhishek Nayar added.

Banaras, the city that inspires our season’s story, shaped together with Ekaya. Soon, you’ll see that inspiration bloom on our playing kit 💛#UPWarriorz #UttarDega | @ekayabanaras pic.twitter.com/k9te1BEtE0 — UP Warriorz (@UPWarriorz) January 4, 2026













The Warriorz will begin their campaign against Gujarat Giants on January 10 in Navi Mumbai.

