Will Shreyas Iyer Play The First ODI Against New Zealand? ‘One Per Cent Doubt’ Lingers As Star Batter Eyes Comeback Months After Serious Injury

Shreyas Iyer was named in the squad for the ODI series against New Zealand. The right-handed batter has been included in the team as the vice-captain while the side will be led by Shubman Gill. Iyer’s availability is subject to fitness from BCCI COE. Hardik Pandya was not been cleared by the BCCI COE to bowl 10 overs in a match, and considering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to follow, his workload is being managed.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, where the website quoted a BCCI source, Iyer should be 99 per cent available for the first ODI.

“He is almost there,” a BCCI source told Cricbuzz.

“He should be available 99 per cent for the first game itself. The one per cent doubt from the CoE is whether he can come through the 100 overs, and it will be ascertained in the Vijay Hazare game,” the source added.

Iyer had suffered the injury during the third and final ODI against Australia in Sydney on October 25 and was hospitalised for spleen laceration with internal bleeding.

At the time he was discharged from the Sydney hospital, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had said, “The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested following a minor procedure. He has undergone appropriate medical management for the same. He is now stable and recovering well. The BCCI medical team, along with specialists in Sydney and India, are pleased with his recovery.”

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who have been in sublime form in List A format will also be back in action. Kohli who returned to Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years struck a hundred and a fifty in the two matches that he played. The right-handed batter has made himself available for another match and will be back with the Delhi team for the fixture against Railways on January 6 in Bengaluru.







India’s ODI squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC)*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Note: *Shreyas Iyer’s availability is subject to fitness clearance from BCCI COE.

