LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Will Shreyas Iyer Play The First ODI Against New Zealand? ‘One Per Cent Doubt’ Lingers As Star Batter Eyes Comeback Months After Serious Injury

Will Shreyas Iyer Play The First ODI Against New Zealand? ‘One Per Cent Doubt’ Lingers As Star Batter Eyes Comeback Months After Serious Injury

Shreyas Iyer is vice-captain of India’s ODI team, and on Saturday (January 3) he was included in India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match series against New Zealand

Shreyas Iyer. (Photo: X/@fatal_af)
Shreyas Iyer. (Photo: X/@fatal_af)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 4, 2026 19:13:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will Shreyas Iyer Play The First ODI Against New Zealand? ‘One Per Cent Doubt’ Lingers As Star Batter Eyes Comeback Months After Serious Injury

You Might Be Interested In

Shreyas Iyer was named in the squad for the ODI series against New Zealand. The right-handed batter has been included in the team as the vice-captain while the side will be led by Shubman Gill. Iyer’s availability is subject to fitness from BCCI COE. Hardik Pandya was not been cleared by the BCCI COE to bowl 10 overs in a match, and considering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to follow, his workload is being managed.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, where the website quoted a BCCI source, Iyer should be 99 per cent available for the first ODI.

You Might Be Interested In

“He is almost there,” a BCCI source told Cricbuzz.

“He should be available 99 per cent for the first game itself. The one per cent doubt from the CoE is whether he can come through the 100 overs, and it will be ascertained in the Vijay Hazare game,” the source added.

Iyer had suffered the injury during the third and final ODI against Australia in Sydney on October 25 and was hospitalised for spleen laceration with internal bleeding.

At the time he was discharged from the Sydney hospital, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had said, “The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested following a minor procedure. He has undergone appropriate medical management for the same. He is now stable and recovering well. The BCCI medical team, along with specialists in Sydney and India, are pleased with his recovery.”

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who have been in sublime form in List A format will also be back in action. Kohli who returned to Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years struck a hundred and a fifty in the two matches that he played. The right-handed batter has made himself available for another match and will be back with the Delhi team for the fixture against Railways on January 6 in Bengaluru. 



India’s ODI squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC)*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Note: *Shreyas Iyer’s availability is subject to fitness clearance from BCCI COE.

Also Read: BCB Takes A U-Turn: Bangladesh Team To Not Tour India As Political Unrest Intensifies, Will The Match Venues Be Shifted?

First published on: Jan 4, 2026 7:13 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: bcciindia vs new zealandshreyas iyerteam india

RELATED News

‘Shame On Us’: Bollywood Actor John Abraham Reacts To Indian Football’s Crisis

‘Luckily Iceland Has Only Volcanoes, Glaciers And Very Average Cricketers’: Cricket Iceland Takes A Dig After USA – Venezuela Airstrikes

BCB Takes A U-Turn: Bangladesh Team To Not Tour India As Political Unrest Intensifies, Will The Match Venues Be Shifted?

Watch: SCG Stands In Solidarity, Honours Bondi Beach Attack Victims Before Fifth Ashes Test

Explained: Why England Players Were Wearing Black Armbands At Sydney Ashes Test

LATEST NEWS

From Royal Enfield Bullet 650 To BMW F450 GS: Bikes Set To Rule Indian Roads In 2026

Will Shreyas Iyer Play The First ODI Against New Zealand? ‘One Per Cent Doubt’ Lingers As Star Batter Eyes Comeback Months After Serious Injury

Punjab Shocker: AAP Sarpanch Jarnail Singh Shot Dead While Attending a Wedding in Amritsar- What Exactly Happened?

Bloodbath In Nigeria: Armed Attackers Open Fire On Local Village Residents, Kill 30 In Rampage While Torching Homes

‘Lack Of Understanding Of Sanatan Dharma’: Giriraj Singh On Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Snake’ Remark

Who Is Jay Dudhane? Bigg Boss Marathi Fame, Splitsvilla 13 Winner Arrested At Mumbai Airport: Why The Reality TV Star Is In Legal Trouble

From Medical Treatment To Legal Advice: Six Topics You Should Never Ask AI Chatbots Like Gemini, ChatGPT, And Grok

81-Year-Old Man Loses Rs. 7 Crore In Digital Arrest Scam After Fraudsters Pose As Delivery Agent, High-Ranking Mumbai Police Officer

Flights Cancelled, Passengers Stranded, Massive Queues! How Radio Frequency Disruption Led To Chaos At Greece Airports

Venezuelan President Maduro Now In ‘Hell On Earth’ Jail That Once Held Sean Diddy And Ghislaine Maxwell- What Makes It So ‘Disgusting’ and ‘Horrifying’?

Will Shreyas Iyer Play The First ODI Against New Zealand? ‘One Per Cent Doubt’ Lingers As Star Batter Eyes Comeback Months After Serious Injury

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Shreyas Iyer Play The First ODI Against New Zealand? ‘One Per Cent Doubt’ Lingers As Star Batter Eyes Comeback Months After Serious Injury

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Shreyas Iyer Play The First ODI Against New Zealand? ‘One Per Cent Doubt’ Lingers As Star Batter Eyes Comeback Months After Serious Injury
Will Shreyas Iyer Play The First ODI Against New Zealand? ‘One Per Cent Doubt’ Lingers As Star Batter Eyes Comeback Months After Serious Injury
Will Shreyas Iyer Play The First ODI Against New Zealand? ‘One Per Cent Doubt’ Lingers As Star Batter Eyes Comeback Months After Serious Injury
Will Shreyas Iyer Play The First ODI Against New Zealand? ‘One Per Cent Doubt’ Lingers As Star Batter Eyes Comeback Months After Serious Injury

QUICK LINKS