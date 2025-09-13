"Our bowling unit outstanding, but batting needs work": Pakistan skipper after beating Oman by 93 runs
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > "Our bowling unit outstanding, but batting needs work": Pakistan skipper after beating Oman by 93 runs

"Our bowling unit outstanding, but batting needs work": Pakistan skipper after beating Oman by 93 runs

"Our bowling unit outstanding, but batting needs work": Pakistan skipper after beating Oman by 93 runs

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 13, 2025 03:58:07 IST

Dubai [UAE], September 13 (ANI): After thrashing Oman by 93 runs in the T20 Asia Cup, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha expressed satisfaction with his bowling unit, highlighting the variety and options among the spinners.

He acknowledged that despite the team’s good form, including a recent tri-series win, their batting lineup needs significant improvement to take their game to the next level. Pakistan’s bowlers dominated the ongoing T20 Asia Cup fixture, thrashing Oman by 93 runs in a one-sided contest.

“With the bat, we still need some work. The bowling was outstanding. I am happy with the bowling unit. We have three spinners and they are all different, even Ayub. We have 4-5 good options, and you need that when playing in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. With the start we got, we should have got 180 but that’s how cricket goes. We have been playing some excellent cricket. We won the tri-series and won here comfortably. If we executed our plans for a longer period, then we are good enough to beat any team,” Salman Agha said after the match.

The Men in Green delivered a clinical performance, with their bowlers playing a crucial role in restricting Oman’s batting lineup to just 67 on Friday in Dubai. Pakistan spinner in total grabbed six wickets combined while giving away just 40 runs in 11 overs.

Pakistan batter Mohammad Haris was named Player of the Match for his 66 runs off 43 balls. He expressed satisfaction with his innings and stated it was a much-needed one for Pakistan and for him.

“It was excellent. It was a much-needed innings for me and Pakistan. When we came here it (the pitch) was looking very good, very flat, but the ball was not coming on, and we did well to put the runs on the board. That (batting aggressively) was what I was doing for Pakistan, and in the PSL, the skipper also told me to play aggressively,” Haris said.

Pakistan will next clash with India on September 14 in Dubai.

Their final league stage match will be against the UAE on September 17, following which things will move to the Super 4 stage.

Pakistan, before heading into this game, after their exit in the T20 WC in the group stages last year, which was caused by losses to India and the USA, have featured in 27 T20Is, winning 13 and losing 14.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 160/7 in 20 overs (Mohammad Haris 66, Sahibzada Farhan 29; Aamir Kaleem 3/31) vs Oman 67-10 in 16.4 overs (Hammad Mirza 27, Aamir Kaleem 13; Sufiyan Muqeem 2/7). (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Asia CupCricket newsdubai-cricketmohammad-harisOmanoman-vs-pakistanpakistanpakistan cricketpakistan-spinnerspakistan-vs-indiaSalman Ali Aghasalman-aghat20-asia-cup

RELATED News

"Nerves affected our batting, but proud of bowling performance": Oman skipper Jatinder Singh after defeat against Pakistan
Historical Moment: England Becomes The Third Team To Score More Than 300 Runs In A T20 International
"Have never seen anybody finishing game in five overs": Kapil Dev on India's win over UAE in Asia Cup
Pakistan spinners shine as Men in Green thrash Oman by 93 Runs in T20 Asia Cup
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Pakistan Seals Victory With 93 Runs, Moves To Second Place After India In Group A

LATEST NEWS

Priyanka Chaturvedi urges for cancellation of upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match at Asia Cup
February 2020 Delhi Riots Case: Supreme Court Adjourns Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid And Eight Others To September 19
Nepal's parliament dissolved, elections set for March 2026 after Sushila Karki sworn in as interim PM
Who Is Silverio Villegas‑Gonzalez? ICE Officer Fatally Shoots Suspect After Car ‘Drags’ Agent Near Chicago
Kataria Jewellers to Open New Showroom in Indore This Diwali Season
World’s Tallest Sunflower: How Tall Is the ‘Clover’ and Where Does It Bloom?
"Our bowling unit outstanding, but batting needs work": Pakistan skipper after beating Oman by 93 runs
Wordle Hint For September 13th 2025: This Five-Letter Word Implies Worst Moment Of A Particular Situation
Trump Administration Moves to End Pollution Reporting Rule for Big Polluters as Key Climate Provision Faces Rollback
Karnataka: 8 people killed, 22 injured after truck rams into Ganesh procession in Hassan
"Our bowling unit outstanding, but batting needs work": Pakistan skipper after beating Oman by 93 runs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Our bowling unit outstanding, but batting needs work": Pakistan skipper after beating Oman by 93 runs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Our bowling unit outstanding, but batting needs work": Pakistan skipper after beating Oman by 93 runs
"Our bowling unit outstanding, but batting needs work": Pakistan skipper after beating Oman by 93 runs
"Our bowling unit outstanding, but batting needs work": Pakistan skipper after beating Oman by 93 runs
"Our bowling unit outstanding, but batting needs work": Pakistan skipper after beating Oman by 93 runs

QUICK LINKS