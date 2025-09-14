Pahalgam Victims’ Family Slams India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match: “Bring Back My 16-Year-Old Brother”

The upcoming India vs Pakistan game in the 2025 Asia Cup has brought a revival of pain to the victims of the Pahalgam terror massacre who were killed in the gruesome act of terror. Such families claim that the sporting event is like a great insult bearing in mind the tragic history of the two countries and unresolved trauma.

Emotional Protest Over India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match

Sawan Parmar who lost father and younger brother in the attack was distraught. “When we got to know that the India vs Pakistan match was being organised, we were very disturbed,” he told ANI. He demanded that there should be no relationships with Pakistan.

The sorrow of Sawan is crude. “If you want to play the match, bring me back my 16-year-old brother who was shot with so many bullets… Operation Sindoor seems to be a waste now,” he added, which obviously means that the hurt of the loss is not dealt with yet.

Families Demand Government Accountability on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup

The mother of Sawan, Kiran Yatish Parmar, publicly protested against the ruling of the Indian government. She had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give answers. “This match should not happen. I want to ask Prime Minister Modi, Operation Sindoor has not concluded so why is this India vs Pakistan match happening?” she said.

Kiran urged the public to empathize with bereaved families. “I want to tell everyone in the country to go and visit those families who have lost their loved ones in the Pahalgam terror attack and see how sad they are. Our wounds have not healed,” she added.

India vs Pakistan Rivalry Deepened by Pahalgam Tragedy

The Pahalgam terror attack in 2017 claimed the lives of 26 innocent people. Gunmen who were thought to have entered Pakistan attacked unsuspecting tourists at the tourist destination in Kashmir. India, in turn, retaliated by Operation Sindoor, which struck a number of terrorist camps on the other side of the border.

This assault exacerbated the Indo-Pak relations, led to more skirmishes in the military and civilian deaths on both sides. There were numerous calls in India to cut off every relationship with Pakistan particularly in the sports field as one of the forms of protest.

What Lies Ahead for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash

Regardless of the sorrow and outcry, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) verified that it would take part in the Asia Cup on getting the government approval. The India vs Pakistan game has since been put on the list of marquee events of the tournament.

The match on Sunday may mark the beginning of several India vs Pakistan matches in the tournament. Assuming both the teams advance to the group stage, the two teams will face each other in the Super- Fours and maybe the final as well, which will escalate the controversy even more.

Many consider this encounter in the Asia Cup to be a battle way beyond cricket a symbol of undress scores and politics. The families of the Pahalgam attack victims are still grieving and shouting in the hope that the country would listen.

