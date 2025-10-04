LIVE TV
Pakistan To Reward Mohsin Naqvi With Gold Medal For Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Standoff Against India

India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final Trophy Row: PCB Chief, Mohsin Naqvi is set be awarded a gold medal in Pakistan due to his controversial role in the Asia Cup 2025 trophy handover, where India refused to accept the trophy. The action is being celebrated in the country as a radical action but has brought about more gossip in cricketing and political spheres.

(Image Credit: @TheRealPCBMedia via X/ANI)
(Image Credit: @TheRealPCBMedia via X/ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 4, 2025 10:50:03 IST

Mohsin Naqvi, the chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) will also receive the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Excellence Gold Medal in recognition of his role in the Asia Cup trophy handover scandal. Organisers are justifying the award by using the excuse that he took a principled and brave position by effectively depriving India of the trophy in controversial circumstances. 

Who Is Rewarding Mohsin Naqvi With Gold Medal For Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Standoff Against India?

The controversy involved the final of the Asia Cup where India, although they won the match, refused to accept the trophy given by Naqvi at the post match event. This move by the Indian team was greatly construed to mean political snubbing. Naqvi replied by keeping the trophy as he said that should India really need it, they were welcome to pick it up at ACC headquarters. He also resorted to social media to explain that he did nothing wrong and would not apologise to the BCCI (Board of Control of Cricket in India). His role has been well received in Pakistan both in political and sporting circles and the proposed award has been seen as a symbolic move to pay attention to dignity, sovereignty and national pride. It will arrange a formal award ceremony in Karachi in the future, and the main guest will probably be the Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The arrangements will be made by a committee composed of the sports administrators in Sindh and Karachi.

Team India’s Stand In Rewarding Mohsin Naqvi With Gold Medal For Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Standoff

In the meantime, there is the diplomatic and cricketing backlash. The BCCI has already brought the issue to the attention of the ACC at its annual meeting and there is speculation that it could be taken further to the International Cricket Council (ICC) during a future meeting. In the background of the tense India Pakistan relationship, such as the recent tensions between the two countries and the historic events, the trophy row is no longer just a sports controversy. It seems that Pakistan is willing to elevate Naqvi to a pedestal, claiming that the decision to hold on to the Asia Cup trophy was a daring one and a show of national pride. It remains yet to be seen whether the cricketing world, particularly, India and ICC will accept this symbolic reward without any further protests.

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 8:42 AM IST
Tags: Asia Cup 2025 TrophyindiaMohsin NaqviMohsin Naqvi Asia CupMohsin Naqvi Asia Cup Trophypakistan

