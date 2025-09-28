LIVE TV
Home > Sports > "Pakistan would not be able to beat us": Young fans back India to lift Asia Cup 2025 trophy against Pakistan

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 28, 2025 15:46:09 IST

Dubai [UAE], September 28 (ANI): As the anticipation builds for the Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan, young fans have come out in full support of Team India, expressing their excitement and confidence in Suryakumar Yadav’s side.

Saad, a young supporter wearing the Indian jersey with the tricolour painted on his cheeks, predicted a strong show from India’s captain.

“Suryakumar Yadav will perform the best in the final for India and from Pakistan, I think Saim Ayub will do well,” he said.

Confident of the Men in Blue’s chances, Saad added, “Yes, India will win easily.”

Another enthusiastic fan, Fatima, echoed similar sentiments, placing her trust in India’s young batting star Abhishek Sharma.

“I am very excited about the match… Abhishek would make the most runs… Pakistan would not be able to beat us… We will bring the cup home,” she said with confidence.

Forty-one years have passed since the inaugural Asia Cup in 1984, and for the first time, India and Pakistan have reached the final together. In both encounters at the Asia Cup 2025, India has comprehensively defeated Pakistan.

Pakistan will walk into the clash as the underdogs, considering they have lost 12 out of their 15 T20I meetings against India. A series of ups and downs marked Pakistan’s journey to the final. Skipper Salman Agha and his troops almost crashed out after Bangladesh had them in a corner during their Super Fours fixture. However, Pakistan dug deep and came from behind to conjure an 11-run victory to storm into the final.

Before the final, India had an injury scare with Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya suffering from cramps during the final Super Fours contest against Sri Lanka. They spent the majority of the parts on the sidelines but have been declared fit before the rivalry clash.

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Abhishek Sharmaasia cup 2025india vs pakistansaim-ayubsuryakumar yadav

QUICK LINKS