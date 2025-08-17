LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Pakistan’s Aaqib Javed Challenges India Ahead of Asia Cup 2025, Says ‘This Team Can Beat India’

Pakistan’s Aaqib Javed Challenges India Ahead of Asia Cup 2025, Says ‘This Team Can Beat India’

Aaqib Javed backs Pakistan new-look Asia Cup 2025 team to beat India without Babar Azam. The loud confrontation will happen on September 14, in Dubai.

Pakistan's Aaqib Javed Challenges India Ahead of Asia Cup 2025, Says 'This Team Can Beat India' (Image Credit - X)
Pakistan's Aaqib Javed Challenges India Ahead of Asia Cup 2025, Says 'This Team Can Beat India' (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 17, 2025 20:04:05 IST

The director of Pakistan Aaqib Javed has heated the situation with a daring statement before the Asia Cup 2025. After Pakistan announced its 17-member squad, Javed said he was confident that the side, although several prominent names were left out, could upset the arch-rivals India in the tournament this year.

Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement

Asia Cup 2025 will be of T20I format with 9 to 28 September in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The competition will involve eight teams with Pakistan having Salman Ali Agha as the leader. Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah, however, are not part of the squad.

Many were surprised by the absence of the top run getters of Pakistan in T20Is, Babar and Rizwan. But Javed was sure that the new team is good enough to play against India, one of the largest matches of the tournament. His comments are made with Pakistan set to take on Group A on September 14 in Dubai.

“This team has the ability to beat India in the Asia Cup. Whether you like it or not, the match between India and Pakistan is the biggest in world cricket. Every player knows this,” Javed stated after the squad was revealed.

India vs Pakistan rivalry at Asia Cup 2025

The game between India and Pakistan in the 2025 Asia cup is already being discussed as the group-stage game. With the game to be played in Dubai, it is expected that both teams are going to arrive with a full stadium. Javed believes that his team is balanced and energetic enough to meet the challenge.

In spite of the poor performance of Pakistan in Bangladesh last month, Javed did not lose hope on the players. “Our squad can beat any team. Everyone is ready. Everyone knows the situation surrounding the two countries (India and Pakistan). But we don’t need to put extra pressure on them,” he added.

Babar Azam’s exclusion explained

Omission of the previous captain Babar Azam has been one of the biggest areas of debate. White-ball head coach of Pakistan Mike Hesson justified the move to give him time to work on technical aspects of his T20 batting. It is simply a matter of him hitting the ball better and to cope with spin.

“There’s no doubt Babar has been asked to improve in some areas, particularly against spin and in terms of his strike rate,” Hesson said. Although the ruling was a controversial one, the management is of the opinion that it will in the future benefit Pakistan because it will create a team with different capabilities.

Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 squad

The selected team is a combination of the old and new faces. Salman Ali Agha will lead this team featuring Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Abrar Ahmed.

Pakistan will be hoping to get the balance right with Shaheen Shah Afridi being the leader of the pace attack and a pair of all rounders offering depth. The fiery statement made by Javed has already warmed the tournament and there are high hopes that another nail-biting India-Pakistan encounter would be seen at the Asia Cup 2025.

ALSO READ: Will Jasprit Bumrah Be Available For Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection? Major Update On Selection Of Pacer

RELATED News

Will WWE Bring Back The Crown Jewel Championships In 2025? Insiders Weigh In
‘Retire Like Virat Kohli If Respect Is Imperiled’ Former Pakistani Bowler To Babar Azam
Aaron Pico Breaks Silence After UFC Debut Loss: ‘My Story Is Not Over’
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Inside NBA Star Hassan Whiteside’s USD 15.8 Million Miami Waterfront Mansion Now Up for Sale

LATEST NEWS

“We’re Alive”: Elvish Yadav Responds After Gunmen Open Fire At His Gurugram Home
Denzel Washington Says He Doesn’t Care About Cancel Culture: You Can’t Be Cancelled If You Haven’t Signed Up
Gadar 3 Is All Set To Roll With Sunny Deol But Ameesha Patel Will Return To Franchise Only On THIS Condition
Why Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s India Visit Is Crucial Amid Trump’s Tariff War?
Flash Floods Ravage Pakistan Occupied Gilgit Baltistan, 35 Dead and Thousands Stranded
Will Apple Skip iPhone 18 In 2026? Foldable iPhone Steals The Spotlight
This River Flows Through More Countries Than Any Other in the World-Guess Which One?
YG Founder Yang Hyun Suk Spills On BLACKPINK’s 2025 Comeback, ‘Album To Be Out By…’
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo Rumours: I Can Deny
Earthquake Jolts Assam’s Nagaon District; Tremors Felt Across Region
Pakistan’s Aaqib Javed Challenges India Ahead of Asia Cup 2025, Says ‘This Team Can Beat India’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan’s Aaqib Javed Challenges India Ahead of Asia Cup 2025, Says ‘This Team Can Beat India’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan’s Aaqib Javed Challenges India Ahead of Asia Cup 2025, Says ‘This Team Can Beat India’
Pakistan’s Aaqib Javed Challenges India Ahead of Asia Cup 2025, Says ‘This Team Can Beat India’
Pakistan’s Aaqib Javed Challenges India Ahead of Asia Cup 2025, Says ‘This Team Can Beat India’
Pakistan’s Aaqib Javed Challenges India Ahead of Asia Cup 2025, Says ‘This Team Can Beat India’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?