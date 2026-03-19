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Home > Sports News > ‘PCB Can’t Do Anything…’: Ex-PAK Cricketer Tears Into ‘Spineless’ Cricket Board Ahead Of Upcoming PSL

‘PCB Can’t Do Anything…’: Ex-PAK Cricketer Tears Into ‘Spineless’ Cricket Board Ahead Of Upcoming PSL

Ahmed Shehzad accused the board of prioritizing the "branding" of 6–8 specific players for the PSL over national performance, alleging that player agents now hold too much sway over the team's destiny.

Pakistan Cricket players in frame. (Credits: X)
Pakistan Cricket players in frame. (Credits: X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Last updated: March 19, 2026 16:30:38 IST

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‘PCB Can’t Do Anything…’: Ex-PAK Cricketer Tears Into ‘Spineless’ Cricket Board Ahead Of Upcoming PSL

Former Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad has been among the most vocal critics of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its management. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Shahzad has called out the PCB for its meekness, referring to it as a spineless and weakest board ever. He also criticized the board for backing players who have contributed to the downfall of the quality of Pakistan Cricket. 

He also insisted on the fact that 6-8 players have been presented as the face of the side and PSL alike for the last 5-7 years.

“The calibre of your players is not at that level, which was built up as a brand by the Pakistan Cricket Board for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 and 7 years ago. These 6-8 boys… they are also the face of the PSL. They are also the face of our Pakistan team. Will they change Pakistan’s destiny?” said Shehzad on his YouTube channel.

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“You provided all the sponsorships to those boys, endorsed them, and invested money in them. You gave them captaincies in the PSL, right? You made them the thumb of the Pakistan team. You handed over the entire Pakistan cricket team to those 6 boys and their agents. And what have they done now? The fire they have lit in the jungle, the fun and parties they have had, the pockets they have filled, the enjoyment they have had… they haven’t given Pakistan any wins by doing so,” he added.

Shehzad expressed frustration on the side for failing to reach the knockouts in four consecutive ICC events—including the most recent T20 World Cup 2026. He pointed out the unprecedented slump for a team that has won well in the past during multi-lateral tournaments.

They Play The Blame Game: Shahzad

“Such is the audacity (of the players) that even today, they are not ready to admit that we are responsible. Not a single one of those players. Even today, they play the blame game. Even today, their ego is such that it isn’t breaking. So weak is the Pakistan Cricket Board now,” he said.

“Whenever you talk about any player, they start spinning stories. I have never seen the Pakistan Cricket Board this weak in my life, as weak as this PCB is. They have power, right? But in their decision-making, they appear to be kneeling before their players. This PCB can’t do anything. The work they were supposed to do — bringing in new faces — they didn’t. What they do is, after every event, they try to pull a new trick, but the public has now caught their pattern,” added Shehzad.

Also Read: Virat Kohli’s Heartfelt Reaction Goes Viral As Dinesh Karthik, Dipika Pallikal Welcome Baby Girl Into Family

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Tags: Ahmed ShehzadPakistan Cricket TeamPCBPSLt20 world cup 2026

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‘PCB Can’t Do Anything…’: Ex-PAK Cricketer Tears Into ‘Spineless’ Cricket Board Ahead Of Upcoming PSL

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‘PCB Can’t Do Anything…’: Ex-PAK Cricketer Tears Into ‘Spineless’ Cricket Board Ahead Of Upcoming PSL

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‘PCB Can’t Do Anything…’: Ex-PAK Cricketer Tears Into ‘Spineless’ Cricket Board Ahead Of Upcoming PSL
‘PCB Can’t Do Anything…’: Ex-PAK Cricketer Tears Into ‘Spineless’ Cricket Board Ahead Of Upcoming PSL
‘PCB Can’t Do Anything…’: Ex-PAK Cricketer Tears Into ‘Spineless’ Cricket Board Ahead Of Upcoming PSL
‘PCB Can’t Do Anything…’: Ex-PAK Cricketer Tears Into ‘Spineless’ Cricket Board Ahead Of Upcoming PSL

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