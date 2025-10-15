LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Police use water cannons on demonstrators at time of Italy v Israel World Cup qualifier

Police use water cannons on demonstrators at time of Italy v Israel World Cup qualifier

Police use water cannons on demonstrators at time of Italy v Israel World Cup qualifier

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 15, 2025 01:00:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Police use water cannons on demonstrators at time of Italy v Israel World Cup qualifier

VIDEO SHOWS: CLASHES BREAKING OUT DURING PRO-PALESTINIAN MARCH IN UDINE AT TIME OF ITALY V ISRAEL WORLD CUP QUALIFIER RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: UDINE, ITALY (OCTOBER 14, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 1. VARIOUS OF POLICE USING WATER CANNONS ON DEMONSTRATORS 2. CARABINIERI POLICE OFFICERS TAKING UP POSITION STORY: Police turned water cannons on demonstrators on Tuesday (October 14) at the peak of tensions during a pro-Palestinian demonstration that took to the streets of Udine as the city hosted the World Cup qualifier between Italy and Israel.    March organisers Committee for Palestine-Udine had called on FIFA, soccer's global governing body, to ban Israel from all competitions, saying the team supported "occupation policies" in the Palestinian territories.    The protest began peacefully, with flags of peace and Palestine, pro-Gaza chants and plenty of slogans addressing the match, including "Show Israel the red card" and "You don't play with genocide."    Tensions between demonstrators and police began shortly before the start of the match, which was being played far away on the outskirts of the city, despite attempts by some protesters in the square to keep the peace. (Production: Roberto Mignucci, Yesim Dikmen, Matteo Negri)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 1:00 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Australian Players Mock Team India Over ‘No Handshake Controversy’ Ahead Of ODI Series

'Show Israel the red card,' Pro-Palestinians claim as they march in Udine on match day

Israel coach returning focus to footballing matters ahead of crucial Italy qualifier

‘I Won’t Inform…They Have To Ask Me’: Match-Ready Mohammed Shami Takes A Dig At Selectors For Overlooking Him For Australia Tour

India sweep West Indies 2-0 in test series

LATEST NEWS

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends mixed; banks rally on upbeat results

D'Angelo, trailblazing neo-soul singer, dies at 51, reports say

Police use water cannons on demonstrators at time of Italy v Israel World Cup qualifier

Wall Street mixed, banks rally on upbeat results

Jaisalmer- Jodhpur Bus Accident: 20 Passengers Killed, PM Modi Announces Ex Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh From PMNRF

CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Check Score Card & Merit List PDF

Trump says Hamas must disarm or be disarmed, perhaps violently

GRAP Stage 1 Imposed In Delhi NCR, Records First ‘Poor’ Air Day Of The Season

Tensions Rise Between Pakistan-Afghanistan Along Durand Line, Heavy Firing Reported

20 Killed After Bus Catches Fire On Jaisalmer–Jodhpur Highway In Rajasthan, Rescue Operations Underway

Police use water cannons on demonstrators at time of Italy v Israel World Cup qualifier

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Police use water cannons on demonstrators at time of Italy v Israel World Cup qualifier

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Police use water cannons on demonstrators at time of Italy v Israel World Cup qualifier
Police use water cannons on demonstrators at time of Italy v Israel World Cup qualifier
Police use water cannons on demonstrators at time of Italy v Israel World Cup qualifier
Police use water cannons on demonstrators at time of Italy v Israel World Cup qualifier
QUICK LINKS