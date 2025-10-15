Police use water cannons on demonstrators at time of Italy v Israel World Cup qualifier

VIDEO SHOWS: CLASHES BREAKING OUT DURING PRO-PALESTINIAN MARCH IN UDINE AT TIME OF ITALY V ISRAEL WORLD CUP QUALIFIER RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: UDINE, ITALY (OCTOBER 14, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 1. VARIOUS OF POLICE USING WATER CANNONS ON DEMONSTRATORS 2. CARABINIERI POLICE OFFICERS TAKING UP POSITION STORY: Police turned water cannons on demonstrators on Tuesday (October 14) at the peak of tensions during a pro-Palestinian demonstration that took to the streets of Udine as the city hosted the World Cup qualifier between Italy and Israel. March organisers Committee for Palestine-Udine had called on FIFA, soccer's global governing body, to ban Israel from all competitions, saying the team supported "occupation policies" in the Palestinian territories. The protest began peacefully, with flags of peace and Palestine, pro-Gaza chants and plenty of slogans addressing the match, including "Show Israel the red card" and "You don't play with genocide." Tensions between demonstrators and police began shortly before the start of the match, which was being played far away on the outskirts of the city, despite attempts by some protesters in the square to keep the peace. (Production: Roberto Mignucci, Yesim Dikmen, Matteo Negri)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)