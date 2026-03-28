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Home > Sports News > PSL 2026 Controversy: Ahmed Shehzad Roasts PCB, Mohsin Naqvi With ‘Best League’ Tag — Slams Kit Chaos, Media Day Mess, IPL Pullouts

PSL 2026 Controversy: Ahmed Shehzad Roasts PCB, Mohsin Naqvi With ‘Best League’ Tag — Slams Kit Chaos, Media Day Mess, IPL Pullouts

Ahmed Shehzad slammed the PSL, citing player withdrawals, Hyderabad Kingsmen kit issues, IPL dominance, and declining fan engagement. He warned that these challenges threaten the league's reputation and Pakistan cricket’s long-term growth.

Ahmed Shehzad (Image Credits:X)
Ahmed Shehzad (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 28, 2026 12:31:43 IST

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PSL 2026 Controversy: Ahmed Shehzad Roasts PCB, Mohsin Naqvi With ‘Best League’ Tag — Slams Kit Chaos, Media Day Mess, IPL Pullouts

Veteran Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad has launched a pointed critique of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), highlighting the growing dominance of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the challenges this poses for Pakistan’s flagship T20 competition.

Shehzad, who represented Pakistan in 13 Tests, 81 ODIs, and 59 T20Is between 2009 and 2019, observed that many overseas players sign PSL contracts but eventually choose the IPL when more lucrative offers arise. “On one side, there is the IPL — the most powerful and richest league in the world — and on the other, the PSL,” he said. “This is a matter of concern because Pakistan’s national team also depends on the system. Players’ mindset inside the stadium matters — whether they really want to play or are motivated primarily by financial gain.”

Experienced Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has expressed his strong disapproval of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and contrasted it negatively with the Indian Premier League (IPL). He remarked that a lot of players who initially agree to play in the PSL later decide to participate in the IPL when new offers are more lucrative. Shehzad believes that this is a major reason why Pakistan’s leading T20 tournament is suffering a lot.

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Ahmed Shehzad slammed the PSL, criticizing Hyderabad Kingsmen’s kit issues, chaotic captains’ media day, and captain press conference. He highlighted organizational lapses, player withdrawals, and IPL’s dominance, warning that such problems are harming the league’s reputation and impacting Pakistan cricket’s growth

Impact on Pakistan Cricket

Shehzad stressed that the issue goes beyond league dynamics and directly affects Pakistan cricket. “Pakistan’s national team also depends on this system. We need to question whether players truly want to play in the PSL or are motivated solely by financial gains,” he said. His remarks highlight concerns over player commitment and the long-term development of domestic cricket in Pakistan. Shehzad argues the PSL’s slide stems from IPL dominance. Indian franchises now own shares in leagues abroad, spreading competition for top talent. It seems clear some stars – like Pooran, Pollard, Russell, and Buttler- choose franchise games over national duties. Making it harder to fill PSL squads.

A Call for Discussion

He says players must be given real incentives to stay with Pakistan. Hard to ignore how global exposure shifts priorities away from domestic cricket.

Examples of High-Profile Withdrawals

The former Pakistan international cited multiple cases, including Dasun Shanaka and Azmatullah Omarzai. Despite committing to the PSL, these players opted for the IPL due to better financial incentives. Shehzad also mentioned South African players who pulled out after initially signing, adding uncertainty to the league’s planning. 

Shehzad attributed PSL’s declining trajectory to the growing influence of the IPL. Indian franchise owners now have stakes in leagues worldwide, increasing talent competition. Some players, including Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, and Jos Buttler, prioritise franchise cricket over international commitments, further impacting PSL participation.

A Call for Discussion

According to Shehzad, addressing this challenge is crucial not only for the PSL’s success but also for the sustainability of Pakistan cricket. He urges stakeholders to consider ways to ensure player commitment and strengthen the league’s standing amid global competition.

Also Read: Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan Super League Match on TV and Online In India

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PSL 2026 Controversy: Ahmed Shehzad Roasts PCB, Mohsin Naqvi With ‘Best League’ Tag — Slams Kit Chaos, Media Day Mess, IPL Pullouts
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PSL 2026 Controversy: Ahmed Shehzad Roasts PCB, Mohsin Naqvi With ‘Best League’ Tag — Slams Kit Chaos, Media Day Mess, IPL Pullouts
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