PSL 2026 Controversy: Marnus Labuschagne Slams ‘Pink Ball’ Drama as Hyderabad Kingsmen Jersey Dye Turns Cricket Ball Red in LAH vs HYK Clash

We do not often see a T20 game being played by a ball that is not white. However, the opening clash of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) raised eyebrows, as the ball turned pink when the colour from the players’ jerseys transferred onto it.

At the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the clash between the Hyderabad Kingsmen and the Lahore Qalandars abruptly became a “pink-ball contest,” leaving spectators in shock. Marnus Labuschagne, the Australian batter and captain of the Hyderabad Kingsmen, even complained to the umpire after observing that the white ball was turning pink and then red due to the color of his team’s uniform.

Cricketers, when fielding, frequently rub the ball against their clothes to keep one side shiny, assisting in maintaining the swing of the ball. But Labuschagne talked about how throughout his professional tenure, he had never seen color transfer from garments onto the ball.

Marnus Labuschagne tears into the PSL

🚨🚨Marnus Labuschagne on the change of ball color “I did say to the umpires after the second over, What’s going on? The ball is red, it must be from the clothes or something like that. I’ve never seen anything like pic.twitter.com/VHSXouHZYx — SheR•ALI (@Sher__Ali) March 26, 2026







Australian batter, Marnus Labuschagne, did not mince his words as he criticised the playing conditions for the opening game of the Pakistan Super League. Leading the Hyderabad Kingsmen, Labuschagne talked in the post-match conference about the rare incident. He talked about how he complained to the umpires after seeing the ball turning pink.

“I did say to the umpires after the second over, ‘What’s going on? The ball is red.’ It must be from the clothes or something like that. I haven’t seen anything like this before,” Labuschagne said.

The right-handed batter talked about the rarity of the incident and how he hoped that the issue will be sorted out in the next few games. Labuschagne said, “I’ve seen occasions where something on a bat comes onto the ball, or when it hits the pad and takes a bit of paint off. But I’ve never seen this happen with clothing. I’m sure they’ll sort it out in the next few games.”

Hyderabad Kingsmen pass a snide remark

Congratulations to the opposition on winning their first pink-ball game. 🩷 — Hyderabad Kingsmen (@HHKingsmen) March 26, 2026









Hyderabad Kingsmen did not miss the opportunity to pass a snide remark on their opponents as they were on the losing side. They took to X to acknowledge how Lahore Qalandars won a “pink-ball game” and not a white-ball game. The tweet from Hyderabad Kingsmen read, “Congratulations to the opposition on winning their first pink-ball game.”

Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen

On Thursday, March 26, the Hyderabad Kingsmen, who are new to the league, were thoroughly outplayed by the Lahore Qalandars by a staggering 69 runs to start their PSL 2026 campaign. As the defending champions from the previous season, the Qalandars’ overall strength—both with the bat and the ball—was demonstrated in the tournament’s opening game, which also showed that they were prepared to defend the championship.

Also Read: PSL 2026: Lahore Qalandars Begin Title Defense With 69-Run Commanding Victory Over Hyderabad Kingsmen