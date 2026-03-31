PSL 2026: Shaheen Afridi Slapped With Fine After Forcefully Escorting Visitors To Hotel Room

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi has been slapped with PKR 1 million (USD 3600 approx.) fine by his Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Lahore Qalandars. The left-handed bowler allegedly breached established security protocols by forcefully escorting four visitors to team’s hotel room recently.

Afridi and his Qalandars teammate Sikandar Raza were earlier accused of “serious breach of established security” by Punjab Police.

“In the interest of maintaining discipline and demonstrating accountability, the franchise has taken a voluntary and proactive step by imposing a fine of PKR 1 million on Shaheen Shah Afridi for his involvement. Lahore Qalandars has also formally communicated a detailed response, along with its observations on the matter, to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).” read a release from the Qalandars.

“The franchise expressed its sincere appreciation for the efforts of security personnel, recognising their essential role in ensuring a safe and secure environment for players, officials, and spectators. While underscoring that the matter arose from a misunderstanding rather than any deliberate attempt to violate established procedures, Lahore Qalandars reiterated its full respect for all security protocols.” it added.

Raza had taken full responsibility of the breach and added that Shaheen wasn’t the one who forced anyone.

“Shaheen didn’t force anyone,” Raza said. “My friends and family had come, and at my request, Shaheen helped them (come up to my room). If these were the SOPs, I wasn’t aware, and to some extent, Shaheen wasn’t aware either. The culprit here is me, not Shaheen. He went down on my request, because it was my close family and friends; I didn’t want to meet them in the business centre. We sat upstairs for 40 minutes.”

Shaheen Afridi is PSL 2026

Shaheen Afridi has played two matches so far and has picked up 5 wickets including a four-fer. He is sitting at the helm in the wicket-takers list at the moment. The Qalandars started off the proceedings pretty well in the competition after defeating Hyderabad Kingsmen in the inaugural match of PSL 2026 by 69 runs.

The Lahore team posted 199/6 in 20 overs and then bowled out the opposition for 130.

But the side then lost the plot in the second match as they suffered a defeat against Karachi Kings. The Qalandars were restricted to 128/9 in 20 overs by Karachi Kings. The Kings then chased down the target by 4 wickets with three balls to spare.

They will now take on Multan Sultans on April 3 in Lahore.

Also Read: Fact Check | Did Ravindra Jadeja Get Emotional During RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Clash? Here’s the Truth

