Fact Check: Did Ravindra Jadeja Get Emotional During RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Clash? Here’s the Truth

Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings locked horns with each other in the IPL 2026 contest in Guwahati on Monday. The Royals clinched a stunning win by 8 wickets to start the campaign in brilliant manner. While the Royals won the battle, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja reportedly got emotional while chants of ‘Jaddu…Jaddu’ echoed at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Jadeja had been a part of the Chennai Super Kings for a very long time and in fact played a massive role in their fifth title win in 2023.

The Trade Deal

Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran were traded to Rajasthan Royals from Chennai Super Kings while Sanju Samson joined CSK in a trade deal between the two franchises. The deal did come as a surprise to the fans.

Ravindra Jadeja’s Performance vs CSK

The Rajasthan Royals bowlers rattled the Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati on Monday and bundled them out for 127. Jadeja returned with impressive figures of 2/18 in three overs. Apart from him, Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger also bagged a couple of wickets.

Later, the Royals gunned down the target in just over 12 overs and by 8 wickets with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashing 52 off 17.

“I think pink looks good on me, I guess (on returning to Rajasthan Royals colours). I’ve known Shivam Dube for a long time – I’ve bowled to him in the nets, so I understand how he approaches spinners. I was prepared for that and tried to bowl outside off, because I knew he would look to play big shots against me. I felt the wicket was a bit sticky and the ball was turning, so I really enjoyed bowling – my job was just to hit the right areas and let the pitch do the rest. You can’t take anything for granted in cricket; no matter the target, you have to work hard, play your shots, and give your 100%,” Jadeja said after the innings.

Sanju Samson’s Forgettable Show

Wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson had a forgettable outing for CSK as he was cleaned up by Burger for just 6. Sanju opened the innings with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad who too had a dismal start to the proceedings in IPL 2026. Gaikwad was undone for 6 off 11 by Jofra Archer.

Also Read: IPL 2026 | “Slept Early to Avoid Cake-Smearing” — Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Speaks on 15th Birthday Celebration After CSK Win

