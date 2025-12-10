LIVE TV
Puducherry Under 19 Head Coach Suffers Severe Injuries After Being Assaulted By Cricketers Over Non Selection

The coach of Puducherry's Under 19 cricket team, S Venkataraman, was said to have been beaten up by the players who were upset with the tournament exclusion, which resulted in his getting serious injuries. This occurrence has put under the spotlight the already existing suspicions about corruption, favoritism, and bad management in the Puducherry cricket association.

Puducherry Under 19 Head Coach (Image Credit: X)
Puducherry Under 19 Head Coach (Image Credit: X)

December 10, 2025

It is reported that S Venkataraman, the appointed coach of the Under 19 Cricket Association of Pondicherry, was maltreated by three local players who were frustrated over the non selection in the team for the ongoing national T20 tournament. The police report points out that the incident occurred around 11 AM on the 8th of December 2025. The report suggested Venkataraman suffered a head wound that needed 20 stitches and also fractured his shoulder due to the attack.

Who Are The Senior Players Named?

Venkataraman lodged a First Information Report and identified three senior players, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, A Aravinddaraj, and S Santhosh Kumaran, as the attackers claiming that they had beaten him up after accusing him of their non selection. Besides, he pointed out a member of a local cricket forum, G Chandran, in the issue saying that the players were told they would only be in the team if they ‘got rid of’ him and that this provoked the attack.

Cricket Association of Puducherry’s Policies

The incident has again brought to light the internal policies of the Cricket Association of Puducherry (CAP). Previously, investigative journalism had revealed that the association had been systematically blocking opportunities for Puducherry born cricketers and that ‘outstation’ players were being made to look like locals through forged documents. The same reports have mentioned that only five local players have represented Puducherry in the Ranji Trophy since the year 2021. The attack on Venkataraman only deepens the existing concerns of fairness, representation, and player manager relations among the issues of Pondicherry cricket.

First published on: Dec 10, 2025
Will SpaceX Go Public In 2026? Grab A Piece Of Elon Musk’s Cosmic Empire As Company Eyes $25 Billion IPO

QUICK LINKS