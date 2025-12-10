LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Umpire’s Shocking No-Ball Error Gifts Jasprit Bumrah 100th T20I Wicket, Fans React Wildly After India Wins Against South Africa

Umpire’s Shocking No-Ball Error Gifts Jasprit Bumrah 100th T20I Wicket, Fans React Wildly After India Wins Against South Africa

Jasprit Bumrah reached his 100th T20I wicket against South Africa, but controversy erupted as replays showed a clear front-foot no-ball. The third umpire upheld the dismissal, triggering global fan outrage, debates on technology in umpiring, and calls for stricter front-foot checks.

Umpire’s No-Ball Error Clouds Bumrah’s 100th T20I Wicket, Sparks Global Outrage (Pc: X)
Umpire’s No-Ball Error Clouds Bumrah’s 100th T20I Wicket, Sparks Global Outrage (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 10, 2025 00:46:47 IST

Umpire’s Shocking No-Ball Error Gifts Jasprit Bumrah 100th T20I Wicket, Fans React Wildly After India Wins Against South Africa

Cuttack, India, hosted the first match of the T20I series between India and South Africa, where the Blue team triumphed by a large margin. But the main talking point was neither the amazing fifty from Pandya nor the fact that the South Africans were out for their lowest T20I score of just 74 runs.

To the contrary, the incident still to be resolved and which occurred when Jasprit Bumrah was awarded his 100th milestone T20I wicket, was most talked about. The killing of Dewald Brevis was immediately clouded with uncertainty as replays showed the ball being a front-foot no-ball, yet the third umpire supported the field officials’ ruling.

The wicket was credited to the bowler, ensuring the pacer reached his historical milestone, but the disputed decision is witnessed by fans, commentators, and former players worldwide as a point of discussion, thus casting very serious doubts on the reliability of front-foot checks in high-stakes games.

Key Controversy Facts: Umpire Oversight

The dramatic moment came at the time of South Africa’s unsuccessful chase. Bumrah who needed only one more wicket for his century bowled a short ball outside the off-stump to Dewald Brevis who got the bat on the ball and it went to cover fielder for an easy catch.

When Brevis was going back to the pavilion, there were replays on the screen showing the very front part of Bumrah’s foot was across the popping crease no-ball was very clear. But after checking the mandatory, the third umpire weirdly ruled the ball to be legal, the dismissal was allowed to stand and Bumrah was credited with his 100th T20I wicket.

This achievement made him the first Indian to take 100 wickets in all the three international formats (Test, ODI, and T20I) and he got into the elite global club.

Global Fan Reaction: Social Media Meltdown

The judgment call of the third umpire caused a social media frenzy immediately. Supporters were quick to share the replay’s screenshots and videos with the hashtag #NoBallBlunder quickly rising to the top.



A number of fans from South Africa expressed their fury and labeled the ruling “an unbelievable mistake,” “glaring unfairness” which deprived the bowlers of an essential wicket.



On the other hand, some Indian fans, while worshipping Bumrah’s huge accomplishment, still accepted that the call was uncertain, saying the milestone was sadly “tainted” by the apparent mistake. There was a general call for more consistency and accuracy in the use of technology in umpiring specifically for the front-foot rule which has been mostly criticized.

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 12:46 AM IST
QUICK LINKS