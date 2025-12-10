LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Gautam Gambhir Hails Hardik Pandya With Standing Ovation, Fans Say ‘He Literally Saved Him From Embarrassment’ After Sixes Century

Gautam Gambhir Hails Hardik Pandya With Standing Ovation, Fans Say ‘He Literally Saved Him From Embarrassment’ After Sixes Century

Hardik Pandya marked a powerful comeback in the 1st T20I vs South Africa with an unbeaten 59 off 28 balls, reaching a rare milestone of 100 T20I sixes. His explosive knock lifted India to 175/6 and earned a rare standing ovation from Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, highlighting the all-rounder’s impact.

Gautam Gambhir Rises for Hardik Pandya’s Rare 100 T20I Sixes in Stunning Comeback Knock (Pc: X)
Gautam Gambhir Rises for Hardik Pandya’s Rare 100 T20I Sixes in Stunning Comeback Knock (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 10, 2025 00:08:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gautam Gambhir Hails Hardik Pandya With Standing Ovation, Fans Say ‘He Literally Saved Him From Embarrassment’ After Sixes Century

The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack saw the first T20I match between India and South Africa witnessing an instance of cricket class and respect that went beyond team rivalries. The Indian top order got dismissed early but then the returning Hardik Pandya gave a dazzling performance, hitting a not out 59 off just 28 balls. 

The fans’ attention was drawn to the fact that Pandya during his fast-tracked innings scored a rare ‘century’ his 100th six in T20s  and he became the fourth Indian to reach this mark. India’s Head Coach who is widely regarded as very strict Gautam Gambhir stood up from the dugout along with Captain Suryakumar Yadav to award the all-rounder a sincere and lengthy standing ovation.

This unplanned act of Gambhir, who was famous for his intense concentration and serious nature, indicated the great significance of Hardik’s performance under great stress and his precious return to the national team after injury.

Hardik’s Comeback: Injury and Impact

It’s hard to deny that Hardik Pandya’s return was the most noticeable and the most significant moment of the entire Indian innings.

The all-rounder had been sidelined for three months with a quadriceps injury, and he made his entry when the Indian team was really struggling to bounce back after captain Suryakumar Yadav’s and some other key players’ poor performances, which had a negative impact on the team’s score. 



Hardik’s assault, which consisted of six fours and four sixes, not only rescued the team from a low total but also carried them to a total of 175/6 which was quite good for batting second.

The aggressive and intent-like approach of Hardik immediately changed the game, and he proved his fitness and critical value to the team’s composition, especially in the shortest format of the game. His performance made it clear that his absence was felt very much, and his return is a great advantage to India in the field of white-ball cricket.

Elite Six-Hitting Club: Rare Milestone

Hardik Pandya’s achievement of getting 100 T20I sixes puts him in the list of Indian cricketers who are quasi-professionals in this aspect. He is one of the best overall players, and he is next to Rohit Sharma (205), Suryakumar Yadav (155), and Virat Kohli (124), who are the best in six-hitting.

Scoring a century in just his 87th T20I inning illustrates not only his incredible power but also his continued role as a reliable finisher in the match.

The crowd at Barabati made loud cheers as he finally reached the target of 100 sixes. It was a very pleasant celebration for his innings which consisted of pretty much the same risks and very powerful strokes combined, thus leading to India’s extremely easy 101-run win over the Samacans.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah Scripts History, Becomes Only Indian Bowler With 100 Wickets in All Three Formats

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 12:08 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: gautam gambhirhardik pandyaindia vs south africa t20

RELATED News

India vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya’s All-Round Show Hands IND 1-0 Lead After 101-Run Win Against SA

Hardik Pandya Enters Most Exclusive Clubs In Indian Cricket After Hitting 100 Sixes In T20Is After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And…

IND vs SA 1st T20 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Cuttack Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

‘We Gave Sanju Chances But…’ Is The Wicket-Keeper Batter Getting Dropped Against South Africa In First T20I? Suryakumar Yadav Drops A BIG Hint

IPL 2026 Auction: Top Youngsters Who Can Become Overnight Millionaires

LATEST NEWS

Akshaye Khanna And Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Stuns Fans As Mumbai Tickets Jump To Rs 2220 And Rs 2100 In Delhi

Who Is Bhaskar Bhatt? Rumours Of Farrhana Bhatt Dating Former Employee Of Bigg Boss’s Production House Spark Buzz Amongst Fans

Pakistan Embarrassed Again: Mohsin Naqvi’s Vehicle Faces Strict Security Search in London, Video Goes Viral

‘Rahul Gandhi Lies In Parliament’: BJP Reacts Sharply To Election Commissioner Debate, Claims All He Does Is Drama

Australia’s Social Media Ban For Children Takes Effect, Becomes First Country To Implement It

When Is Zohran Mamdani Moving To His New Residence? All You Need To Know About New York-Elect’s 10,000 Square Foot Gracie Mansion

Apple Fitness+ Arrives in India: Explore Smart Workouts, Custom Plans, Curated Playlists & Best Deals

Check Out These 7 Protein-Rich Veg Meals For People Who Don’t Eat Eggs

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited Raises Rs 185.50 Crore to Fuel Growth

Noida’s VIP Number ‘UP16FH 0001’ Breaks All Records With Rs 27.5 Lakh Bid- Here’s Why Luxury Car Owners Treat It As the Ultimate Status Symbol

Gautam Gambhir Hails Hardik Pandya With Standing Ovation, Fans Say ‘He Literally Saved Him From Embarrassment’ After Sixes Century

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gautam Gambhir Hails Hardik Pandya With Standing Ovation, Fans Say ‘He Literally Saved Him From Embarrassment’ After Sixes Century

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gautam Gambhir Hails Hardik Pandya With Standing Ovation, Fans Say ‘He Literally Saved Him From Embarrassment’ After Sixes Century
Gautam Gambhir Hails Hardik Pandya With Standing Ovation, Fans Say ‘He Literally Saved Him From Embarrassment’ After Sixes Century
Gautam Gambhir Hails Hardik Pandya With Standing Ovation, Fans Say ‘He Literally Saved Him From Embarrassment’ After Sixes Century
Gautam Gambhir Hails Hardik Pandya With Standing Ovation, Fans Say ‘He Literally Saved Him From Embarrassment’ After Sixes Century

QUICK LINKS