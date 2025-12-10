Gautam Gambhir Hails Hardik Pandya With Standing Ovation, Fans Say ‘He Literally Saved Him From Embarrassment’ After Sixes Century

The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack saw the first T20I match between India and South Africa witnessing an instance of cricket class and respect that went beyond team rivalries. The Indian top order got dismissed early but then the returning Hardik Pandya gave a dazzling performance, hitting a not out 59 off just 28 balls.

The fans’ attention was drawn to the fact that Pandya during his fast-tracked innings scored a rare ‘century’ his 100th six in T20s and he became the fourth Indian to reach this mark. India’s Head Coach who is widely regarded as very strict Gautam Gambhir stood up from the dugout along with Captain Suryakumar Yadav to award the all-rounder a sincere and lengthy standing ovation.

This unplanned act of Gambhir, who was famous for his intense concentration and serious nature, indicated the great significance of Hardik’s performance under great stress and his precious return to the national team after injury.

Hardik’s Comeback: Injury and Impact

It’s hard to deny that Hardik Pandya’s return was the most noticeable and the most significant moment of the entire Indian innings.

The all-rounder had been sidelined for three months with a quadriceps injury, and he made his entry when the Indian team was really struggling to bounce back after captain Suryakumar Yadav’s and some other key players’ poor performances, which had a negative impact on the team’s score.

Hardik's assault, which consisted of six fours and four sixes, not only rescued the team from a low total but also carried them to a total of 175/6 which was quite good for batting second.







Hardik’s assault, which consisted of six fours and four sixes, not only rescued the team from a low total but also carried them to a total of 175/6 which was quite good for batting second.

The aggressive and intent-like approach of Hardik immediately changed the game, and he proved his fitness and critical value to the team’s composition, especially in the shortest format of the game. His performance made it clear that his absence was felt very much, and his return is a great advantage to India in the field of white-ball cricket.

Elite Six-Hitting Club: Rare Milestone

Hardik Pandya’s achievement of getting 100 T20I sixes puts him in the list of Indian cricketers who are quasi-professionals in this aspect. He is one of the best overall players, and he is next to Rohit Sharma (205), Suryakumar Yadav (155), and Virat Kohli (124), who are the best in six-hitting.

Scoring a century in just his 87th T20I inning illustrates not only his incredible power but also his continued role as a reliable finisher in the match.

The crowd at Barabati made loud cheers as he finally reached the target of 100 sixes. It was a very pleasant celebration for his innings which consisted of pretty much the same risks and very powerful strokes combined, thus leading to India’s extremely easy 101-run win over the Samacans.

