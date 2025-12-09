LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Jasprit Bumrah Scripts History, Becomes Only Indian Bowler With 100 Wickets in All Three Formats

Jasprit Bumrah Scripts History, Becomes Only Indian Bowler With 100 Wickets in All Three Formats

Jasprit Bumrah makes history by becoming the only Indian bowler with 100 wickets in Tests, ODIs and T20Is after claiming his 100th T20I wicket against South Africa in Cuttack. He now joins an elite global list of five bowlers.

Jasprit Bumrah makes a new record (PHOTO:X )
Jasprit Bumrah makes a new record (PHOTO:X )

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: December 9, 2025 22:34:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jasprit Bumrah Scripts History, Becomes Only Indian Bowler With 100 Wickets in All Three Formats

Jasprit Bumrah just made history. In the first match against South Africa, he grabbed his 100th T20I wicket, becoming only the second Indian to hit that milestone.

But here’s the kicker, he’s now the only Indian bowler ever to collect 100 wickets in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. That’s a huge deal.

He pulled this off at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, and that wicket didn’t just give him a new record for T20Is—it completed the set across all three formats. Not many players can say they’ve done that. In fact, worldwide, only four others have: Tim Southee, Lasith Malinga, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Rashid Khan.

Bumrah’s numbers look unreal. He’s taken 234 wickets in 52 Tests, 149 in 89 ODIs, and now, 100 in just 81 T20Is. That’s a record to be proud of.

Jasprit Bumrah Scripts History, Becomes Only Indian Bowler With 100 Wickets in All Three Formats

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya Enters Most Exclusive Clubs In Indian Cricket After Hitting 100 Sixes In T20Is After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And…

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 10:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: india vs sajasprit bumrahlatest cricket news

RELATED News

Hardik Pandya Enters Most Exclusive Clubs In Indian Cricket After Hitting 100 Sixes In T20Is After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And…

IND vs SA 1st T20 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Cuttack Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

‘We Gave Sanju Chances But…’ Is The Wicket-Keeper Batter Getting Dropped Against South Africa In First T20I? Suryakumar Yadav Drops A BIG Hint

IPL 2026 Auction: Top Youngsters Who Can Become Overnight Millionaires

R Ashwin Sparks Debate After Bold Remark On Abhishek Sharma: ‘If He Says He’s Universe Boss, Will We…’

LATEST NEWS

Jasprit Bumrah Scripts History, Becomes Only Indian Bowler With 100 Wickets in All Three Formats

Who Is Bhaskar Bhatt? Rumours Of Farrhana Bhatt Dating Former Employee Of Bigg Boss’s Production House Spark Buzz Amongst Fans

Pakistan Embarrassed Again: Mohsin Naqvi’s Vehicle Faces Strict Security Search in London, Video Goes Viral

‘Rahul Gandhi Lies In Parliament’: BJP Reacts Sharply To Election Commissioner Debate, Claims All He Does Is Drama

Australia’s Social Media Ban For Children Takes Effect, Becomes First Country To Implement It

When Is Zohran Mamdani Moving To His New Residence? All You Need To Know About New York-Elect’s 10,000 Square Foot Gracie Mansion

Apple Fitness+ Arrives in India: Explore Smart Workouts, Custom Plans, Curated Playlists & Best Deals

Check Out These 7 Protein-Rich Veg Meals For People Who Don’t Eat Eggs

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited Raises Rs 185.50 Crore to Fuel Growth

Noida’s VIP Number ‘UP16FH 0001’ Breaks All Records With Rs 27.5 Lakh Bid- Here’s Why Luxury Car Owners Treat It As the Ultimate Status Symbol

Jasprit Bumrah Scripts History, Becomes Only Indian Bowler With 100 Wickets in All Three Formats

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jasprit Bumrah Scripts History, Becomes Only Indian Bowler With 100 Wickets in All Three Formats

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jasprit Bumrah Scripts History, Becomes Only Indian Bowler With 100 Wickets in All Three Formats
Jasprit Bumrah Scripts History, Becomes Only Indian Bowler With 100 Wickets in All Three Formats
Jasprit Bumrah Scripts History, Becomes Only Indian Bowler With 100 Wickets in All Three Formats
Jasprit Bumrah Scripts History, Becomes Only Indian Bowler With 100 Wickets in All Three Formats

QUICK LINKS