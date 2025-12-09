Jasprit Bumrah Scripts History, Becomes Only Indian Bowler With 100 Wickets in All Three Formats

Jasprit Bumrah just made history. In the first match against South Africa, he grabbed his 100th T20I wicket, becoming only the second Indian to hit that milestone.

But here’s the kicker, he’s now the only Indian bowler ever to collect 100 wickets in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. That’s a huge deal.

He pulled this off at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, and that wicket didn’t just give him a new record for T20Is—it completed the set across all three formats. Not many players can say they’ve done that. In fact, worldwide, only four others have: Tim Southee, Lasith Malinga, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Rashid Khan.

Bumrah’s numbers look unreal. He’s taken 234 wickets in 52 Tests, 149 in 89 ODIs, and now, 100 in just 81 T20Is. That’s a record to be proud of.

