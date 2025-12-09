LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe hardik pandya Mohsin Naqvi earthquake Microsoft karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Hardik Pandya Enters Most Exclusive Clubs In Indian Cricket After Hitting 100 Sixes In T20Is After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And…

Hardik Pandya Enters Most Exclusive Clubs In Indian Cricket After Hitting 100 Sixes In T20Is After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And…

Hardik Pandya powered India to 175/6 with a blazing 59 off 28 balls in the 1st T20I vs South Africa at Cuttack after a top-order collapse. Making a comeback after injury, he smashed six fours and four sixes to rescue India from embarrassment.

Hardik Pandya smashed his joint-fastest fifty for India in T20Is (PHOTO: X)
Hardik Pandya smashed his joint-fastest fifty for India in T20Is (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 9, 2025 21:48:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hardik Pandya Enters Most Exclusive Clubs In Indian Cricket After Hitting 100 Sixes In T20Is After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And…

Hardik Pandya rescued India in the first T20I match against South Africa in the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Tuesday, when he scored 59 runs off 28 balls, unbeaten, to make sure that the hosts put 175/6 on the board in the twenty overs that had elapsed. 

They were at one point reeling after being requested to take the first strike with Shubman Gill (4), Suryakumar Yadav (12), Abhishek Sharma (17) and Tilak Varma (26) all going back to the hut at cheap rates.

It even appeared that India was not going to hit even the 150-run mark but Hardik came as a messiah and he made quite a show before the crowd that had packed in to watch the performance.

All-rounder and the India returnee, spending nearly three months in the sidelines by an injury, blasted 6 fours and 4 sixes in his knock, as he rescued the hosts a fightback and something to fight with.

Halfway through his knock, Hardik was the fourth Indian to reach 100 sixes in T20Is and he was the fourth player to be added to the list of Rohit Sharma (205), Suryakumar Yadav (155) and Virat Kohli (124).

His half-century was later mentioned by Hardik when he struck a maximum with the bowling of Anrich Nortje on the second delivery of the last over of the Indian innings. In his last four balls to play in his knock Hardik was able to destroy 11 runs.

Both the captain Suryakumar, and the head coach Gautam Gambhir took note of his special performance and both stood up in the dugout to give him a standing ovation.

Previously South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and decided to bowl first. India had received a pathetic start because the hosts lost Shubman Gill and Suryakumar within the initial three overs.

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 9:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: hardik pandyaIndia vs South AfricaT20I

RELATED News

India vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya’s All-Round Show Hands IND 1-0 Lead After 101-Run Win Against SA

When Is Zohran Mamdani Moving To His New Residence? All You Need To Know About New York-Elect’s 10,000 Square Foot Gracie Mansion

IND vs SA 1st T20 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Cuttack Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

‘Sanatan Dharam Ki Jai Ho’: Who Is Lawyer Rakesh Kishore Who Threw A Shoe At Ex-CJI BR Gavai? Suspended Advocate Gets Attacked With Slippers In Delhi Court

Russia’s New Visa Offering Residency To Skilled Foreign Workers Will Make It Easy For Indian Professionals: How Does It Work And What You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Hardik Pandya Enters Most Exclusive Clubs In Indian Cricket After Hitting 100 Sixes In T20Is After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And…

Who Is Bhaskar Bhatt? Rumours Of Farrhana Bhatt Dating Former Employee Of Bigg Boss’s Production House Spark Buzz Amongst Fans

Pakistan Embarrassed Again: Mohsin Naqvi’s Vehicle Faces Strict Security Search in London, Video Goes Viral

‘Rahul Gandhi Lies In Parliament’: BJP Reacts Sharply To Election Commissioner Debate, Claims All He Does Is Drama

Australia’s Social Media Ban For Children Takes Effect, Becomes First Country To Implement It

Apple Fitness+ Arrives in India: Explore Smart Workouts, Custom Plans, Curated Playlists & Best Deals

Check Out These 7 Protein-Rich Veg Meals For People Who Don’t Eat Eggs

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited Raises Rs 185.50 Crore to Fuel Growth

Noida’s VIP Number ‘UP16FH 0001’ Breaks All Records With Rs 27.5 Lakh Bid- Here’s Why Luxury Car Owners Treat It As the Ultimate Status Symbol

Dhurandhar Actor Akshaye Khanna: His Net Worth, Luxury Real Estate And Private Lifestyle Might Surprise You

Hardik Pandya Enters Most Exclusive Clubs In Indian Cricket After Hitting 100 Sixes In T20Is After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hardik Pandya Enters Most Exclusive Clubs In Indian Cricket After Hitting 100 Sixes In T20Is After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hardik Pandya Enters Most Exclusive Clubs In Indian Cricket After Hitting 100 Sixes In T20Is After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And…
Hardik Pandya Enters Most Exclusive Clubs In Indian Cricket After Hitting 100 Sixes In T20Is After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And…
Hardik Pandya Enters Most Exclusive Clubs In Indian Cricket After Hitting 100 Sixes In T20Is After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And…
Hardik Pandya Enters Most Exclusive Clubs In Indian Cricket After Hitting 100 Sixes In T20Is After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And…

QUICK LINKS