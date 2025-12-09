Hardik Pandya Enters Most Exclusive Clubs In Indian Cricket After Hitting 100 Sixes In T20Is After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And…

Hardik Pandya rescued India in the first T20I match against South Africa in the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Tuesday, when he scored 59 runs off 28 balls, unbeaten, to make sure that the hosts put 175/6 on the board in the twenty overs that had elapsed.

They were at one point reeling after being requested to take the first strike with Shubman Gill (4), Suryakumar Yadav (12), Abhishek Sharma (17) and Tilak Varma (26) all going back to the hut at cheap rates.

#HardikPandya doesn’t just make comebacks, he announces them with thunder! A 59* off just 28 balls… pure, unfiltered carnage. 🙌🗿💎#INDvSA, 1st T20I, LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/tqu4j7Svcm pic.twitter.com/zmUWR1oIsf — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 9, 2025

It even appeared that India was not going to hit even the 150-run mark but Hardik came as a messiah and he made quite a show before the crowd that had packed in to watch the performance.

All-rounder and the India returnee, spending nearly three months in the sidelines by an injury, blasted 6 fours and 4 sixes in his knock, as he rescued the hosts a fightback and something to fight with.

Halfway through his knock, Hardik was the fourth Indian to reach 100 sixes in T20Is and he was the fourth player to be added to the list of Rohit Sharma (205), Suryakumar Yadav (155) and Virat Kohli (124).

Hardik Pandya’s Trademark ‘No Look Six’ Only he can hit those powerfuls 💪 pic.twitter.com/2LLsCboiaA — CRICKET WHISPERS 🔥 (@CricketWips) December 9, 2025

His half-century was later mentioned by Hardik when he struck a maximum with the bowling of Anrich Nortje on the second delivery of the last over of the Indian innings. In his last four balls to play in his knock Hardik was able to destroy 11 runs.

Both the captain Suryakumar, and the head coach Gautam Gambhir took note of his special performance and both stood up in the dugout to give him a standing ovation.

Previously South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and decided to bowl first. India had received a pathetic start because the hosts lost Shubman Gill and Suryakumar within the initial three overs.