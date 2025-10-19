Pupo and Hopkins win Saquarema Pro surfing finals

VIDEO SHOWS: SAQUAREMA PRO SURFING HIGHLIGHTS RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: SAQUAREMA, RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL (OCTOBER 18, 2025) (WORLD SURF LEAGUE – See restrictions before use) 1. VARIOUS OF SAMUEL PUPO SURFING/ PEOPLE WATCHING ON THE BEACH/ PUPO CELEBRATES IN THE WATER AND ON BEACH 2. (SOUNDBITE) (English) WINNER OF SAQUAREMA PRO SURFING EVENT, SAMUEL PUPO, ON WINNING FOR A SECOND TIME, SAYING: "I don't have words. Like, I just can't believe that I won here again. Like, you just win here once and you come back and you're like, 'oh, it was a good memory', and you're like, can I do it again? It doesn't feel real, and just to go all the way to the final again and win, it's unbelievable. So happy." 3. PUPO BEING CARRIED OFF THE BEACH WITH BRAZIL FLAG AROUND HIS SHOULDERS 4. ANNETTE GONZALEZ ETXABARRI (RED VEST) STANDS UP HOLDING SURF BOARD 5. VARIOUS OF YOLANDA HOPKINS SURFING/ HOPKINS WALKS UP BEACH HOLDING A PORTUGAL FLAG ABOVE HER HEAD 6. (SOUNDBITE) (English) WINNER OF SAQUAREMA PRO SURFING EVENT, YOLANDA HOPKINS, SAYING: "I managed to find those bowls that I really like on my backside. Yeah, I managed to pull a couple of turns. I try to keep busy, but I'm just super stoked and it's just been an incredible ride." 7. HOPKINS WITH TROPHY STORY: Samuel Pupo and Yolanda Hopkins won the Saquarema Pro surfing event in Brazil on Saturday (October 18). It is the fifth event of the World Surf League 2025 Challenger Series. Pupo earned his second Saquarema Pro win to catapult him into the qualification race, while Hopkins claimed her maiden Challenger Series victory in brilliant form. This marks Pupo’s first final of the 2025 season and fourth-career Challenger Series victory, sending him up the rankings into second spot. Hopkins has already qualified for the 2026 tour and claimed her first Challenger Series win. (Production: Simon Ormiston)

