Home > Sports > PV Sindhu Shares Frightening Dubai Airport Explosion Ordeal Amid Iran-Israel War Crisis

PV Sindhu Shares Frightening Dubai Airport Explosion Ordeal Amid Iran-Israel War Crisis

PV Sindhu is stranded in Dubai after flights were suspended amid Middle East tensions. She reported a nearby explosion at the airport but confirmed she and her team are now safe.

PV Sindhu (Image Credits: X)
PV Sindhu (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 1, 2026 12:43:18 IST

PV Sindhu Shares Frightening Dubai Airport Explosion Ordeal Amid Iran-Israel War Crisis

India’s badminton star PV Sindhu is currently stuck in Dubai after flight operations were suspended due to rising tensions between Iran and the US-Israel. She was travelling to play in the All England Open when the situation escalated, and flights were halted.

On Sunday morning, Sindhu shared a worrying update from Dubai Airport. She revealed that there was an explosion near the area where she and her team were staying inside the airport. According to her, it was a very frightening experience. She said the situation is getting more tense with every passing hour.

Sindhu explained that the blast happened close to their location, and her coach had to quickly move away because he was nearest to the smoke and debris. She described the moment as extremely tense and scary for everyone around.

Thankfully, Sindhu confirmed that she and her team are safe now. They have been shifted to a more secure place inside the airport. She thanked the Dubai Airport staff and local authorities for acting quickly and ensuring their safety. She also expressed gratitude to the Indian High Commission in Dubai for its constant support and help during this difficult time.

For now, Sindhu said they are trying to rest and stay calm while waiting for the situation to improve. The tension began after the US and Israel carried out major military strikes on Iran. Following the attacks, airspace in parts of the Gulf region was closed, leading to the cancellation and delay of several flights. Airlines such as Emirates and Air India have been affected. Due to these developments, many passengers, including Sindhu and her team, remain stranded as they wait for normal flight operations to resume.

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 12:43 PM IST
Tags: All england BadmintonDUBAIdubai airporthome-hero-pos-6iranIran US crisisPV Sindhuus

