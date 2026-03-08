Ravi Shastri’s F1-Style Toss Introduction Leaves Suryakumar Yadav In Splits – Watch | IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: India captain Suryakumar Yadav could not stop laughing during the toss of the T20 World Cup final on Sunday, March 8. The light moment came after presenter Ravi Shastri unusually introduced the two captains.

WATCH — Ravi Shastri’s Unique Toss Introduction Leaves Suryakumar in Splits

Shastri called out Suryakumar and Mitchell Santner as if they were drivers lining up on the starting grid of a Formula 1 race. The energetic introduction caught everyone by surprise and immediately made Suryakumar burst into laughter, while Santner and match referee Andy Pycroft looked on.

Shastri is known to be a big Formula 1 fan, and it seemed like he brought a bit of that racing excitement to the toss ceremony.

Watch the video:

Classic Ravi Shastri energy at the toss! 😍 🚨 The coin toss goes Mitchell Santner’s way & New Zealand will bowl first in the final! ✌️ ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | FINAL | #INDvNZ | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/Tz1DBSb4nT pic.twitter.com/g8UkcXpNKo — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 8, 2026

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 — What The Captains Said At The Toss

Despite losing the toss, Suryakumar said he was comfortable with batting first in such a big match.

“Happy to bat first since we have been doing that pretty well. Always good to have runs on the board in the semifinal or a final. It’s history now, new World Cup and we are excited for it. It (stadium) looks fully already and it’s only toss time and hopefully we will give them a good show,” the Indian skipper said after losing the toss.

Santner also shared his thoughts after choosing to bowl.

“(Surface) Looks pretty good. We will see if it does anything and try and restrict them to a chasable score,” the Kiwi captain Santner said after the correct call at the toss.

With the stadium packed with Indian supporters, Santner was asked about playing in front of a largely hostile crowd. The New Zealand captain said the team was actually looking forward to the challenge.

“This is why we are playing. It did. Great occasion, the semifinal and the guys will take confidence from that. This is biggest stage and everyone is ready,” he said.

Santner also confirmed a change in New Zealand’s playing XI. The team left out off spinner Cole McConchie and brought in fast bowler Jacob Duffy for the final.

Formula 1 Connection Behind the Toss Moment

The Formula 1-style introduction by Shastri may not have been a coincidence. Earlier in the day, the opening race of the Formula One season took place at the Australian Grand Prix.

George Russell delivered a strong performance for Mercedes, winning the race ahead of teammate Kimi Antonelli. Russell also held off an early challenge from Ferrari to take victory in the season-opening event.

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 — Playing XIs

India (Unchanged Playing XI) – Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand (Playing XI) – Tim Seifert (WK), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (C), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy (In for Cole McConchie).

