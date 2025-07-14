LIVE TV
Ravindra Jadeja Leaves Lord’s Test Mid-Innings: What’s Behind The Decision?

India fell short by 22 runs in the 3rd Test at Lord’s despite Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten 61. His resilient innings kept India in the game, but a lack of support from the middle order saw England clinch a thrilling victory on the final day.

Ravindra Jadeja break in Lords Test
Ravindra Jadeja Leaves Lord's Test Mid-Innings: What's Behind the Decision? (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 22:19:04 IST

India lost the 3rd Test match at Lord’s by 22 runs. Ravindra Jadeja fought till the end, but India could not reach the target of 193. He went not out with 61 runs from 181 balls.

Jadeja Batting Long and Then Going Off

Jadeja came to bat when India was in big trouble on 112/8. He plays very carefully and does not throw his wicket.

But one time he suddenly went out of the field to go bathroom. It was a surprise for many people because the match was at a very serious time.

Even after that, he batted very nicely. He was once given out lbw, but he took a review, and he was not out. After that, he hit a six over mid-wicket on the next ball.

England Took the Last Wicket and won

Jasprit Bumrah was with Jadeja and tried to help him. But he hit a short ball from Ben Stokes, and it went high in the air. Subfielder Sam Cook took the catch.

The crowd shout loudly and happily, but Jadeja keep playing calmly. He made his fifty by playing very slowly and carefully.

Jadeja was on 61* and Siraj was on the other end, but the last wicket fell and India were all out on 170.

England Bowled Well in the Morning Session

In the morning, England takes four wickets fast.

Pant played one very nice shot with one hand for four on Archer’s ball. But after two balls, Archer bowled him out.

Stokes took Rahul’s wicket after a review. The umpire first said not out, but after review, it was given out. Rahul made 39.

Sundar got out on 0. Archer jumped and caught the ball, which came from his own bowling.

Jadeja and Reddy Tried to Save

Then Nitish Kumar Reddy and Jadeja try to play safe. They added 30 runs.

But just before lunch, Reddy got out. Woakes bowled, and he edged the ball to slip. The crowd clapped loudly because England was close to winning.

In the end, even after Jadeja’s brave innings, India lost the match by 22 runs. He was not out, but no one was left to support.

Tags: england tourLords TestRavindra Jadejateam india

