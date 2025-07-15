Ravindra Jadeja’s Lord’s Test Tactics Questioned By Anil Kumble: ‘He Could Have Taken A Chance’

India came painfully close to pulling off a memorable win at Lord’s, but just fell short. Ravindra Jadeja held one end with a gritty 61 not out, while the rest of the batting line-up collapsed around him. Even with the tailenders hanging on, the match ended in a narrow 22-run loss. Now, voices in the cricket world are wondering—could Jadeja have done more?

Kumble Thinks Jadeja Should’ve Gone for It

Anil Kumble, one of India’s most respected cricket minds, felt Jadeja played it a bit too safe. He believed there were moments where the left-hander could’ve looked to score more freely, especially against bowlers who weren’t offering too much threat.

“The two bowlers he could have potentially taken on were Chris Woakes, who is slightly slower in the air, and then Bashir and Joe Root. I know they’re off-spinners taking the ball away, but it wasn’t turning square. So there wasn’t a lot to worry about in terms of spin or the outside edge. Jadeja has played on tougher pitches and against better bowling. I thought he could have taken a chance,” Kumble said.

He didn’t deny how tough the situation was, but still felt that a few bold shots could’ve turned the game.

“You want to take those risks. Yes, there were a few runs he rightly declined because Bumrah and Siraj were at the other end, but he could have chanced it a bit more,” he added.

The Big Question: Did Jadeja Play Too Safe?

Jadeja’s knock was full of calm and patience. But with India chasing a close target and the lower order at the crease, some think he could have tried to speed things up.

Kumble’s take reflects that feeling—that Jadeja had done well to survive, but maybe survival wasn’t enough in that moment. Given his experience in difficult situations, many expected him to switch gears at some point.

Gavaskar Understands Jadeja’s Thought Process

Sunil Gavaskar, though, took a gentler view. He understood why Jadeja didn’t go on the attack. Batting with the tail is always tricky, and he felt Jadeja was doing the right thing by trying to keep strike and avoid risky shots.

“I think it was dictated by the fact that he was batting with the lower-order batters. He was trying to farm the strike as much as possible. Also, at that stage, you’re wary of playing aerial shots on that kind of pitch. And the Indian team tends to take the game deep – that’s what he was aiming for,” Gavaskar said.

It’s the kind of situation where there’s no clear answer. Every decision carries risk, and Jadeja seemed to bet on patience over power.

Gill Stands by Jadeja After Lord’s Loss

India’s young captain, Shubman Gill, had nothing but praise for Jadeja. He said Jadeja’s presence in the team is invaluable, and the way he held his nerve under pressure was something to appreciate.

Gill called him one of India’s “most valuable players,” showing full confidence in Jadeja’s effort.

In the end, it’s easy to debate what could’ve been done differently. But in a tense finish like this, sometimes even the best calls don’t go your way. Jadeja did his part—and while it didn’t bring victory this time, it certainly sparked a lot of conversation.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Manjrekar Slams Ravindra Jadeja’s Lord’s Performance: ‘He Was Playing A Waiting Game’