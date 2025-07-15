LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List
Live TV
TRENDING |
African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List
Home > Sports > Sanjay Manjrekar Slams Ravindra Jadeja’s Lord’s Performance: ‘He Was Playing A Waiting Game’

Sanjay Manjrekar Slams Ravindra Jadeja’s Lord’s Performance: ‘He Was Playing A Waiting Game’

Sanjay Manjrekar questioned Ravindra Jadeja’s slow approach during India’s Lord’s chase, saying he lacked intent to win. While Jadeja stood firm, Manjrekar praised Bumrah’s grit more, calling him the real fighter. India now trail 2-1 heading into the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

Sanjay Manjrekar Slams Ravindra Jadeja's Lord's Performance: 'He Was Playing a Waiting Game' (Image Credit - X)
Sanjay Manjrekar Slams Ravindra Jadeja's Lord's Performance: 'He Was Playing a Waiting Game' (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 19:29:21 IST

India fell short by 22 runs in the third Test at Lord’s, and one name came up right after the loss—Ravindra Jadeja. He spent hours out in the middle, fighting hard, but former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar felt Jadeja wasn’t doing enough to turn the game around.

Manjrekar said it was good to see Jadeja back his defence, but that wasn’t going to be enough in a pressure chase. According to him, India needed someone to take chances—not just survive.

Ravindra Jadeja’s Knock Too Cautious for the Situation

Chasing 193, India were already in deep trouble at 71 for 5 when Jadeja came in. He ended up making 61 off 181 balls, staying out there with only the tailenders left to support him.

Bumrah hung in for 54 balls and made 5, while Siraj added 4 off 30. But the scoring never picked up, and India slowly slipped away from the target.

“Ravindra Jadeja was batting well and defending resolutely, but it never looked like he was taking the kind of risks needed to help India win. He was playing a waiting game and hoping against hope,” Manjrekar said.

Sanjay Manjrekar Lauds Bumrah’s Gutsy Stand

While Jadeja held his ground, Manjrekar felt it was Bumrah who showed real character with the bat. He stood firm against some serious fast bowling and didn’t back down.

“The real star in that partnership, though, was Jasprit Bumrah. He stayed out there for one hour and 40 minutes against high-quality fast bowling, facing bouncers, and it was remarkable to see how his net sessions with the bat finally paid off. The mental toughness we see in his bowling came through in his batting too, and that was truly special,” he added.

Ravindra Jadeja’s Fifty Didn’t Spark Hope in the Camp

Manjrekar also pointed out that even when Jadeja reached his half-century, the energy from the Indian balcony didn’t change. It didn’t feel like the team believed they could still win.

“It’s heartening to see how much Jadeja trusts his defence these days. He plays long innings now, patient and with time on his side. The 70 runs he scored in the first innings were not a quick-fire 70 – he batted for four hours. And on this pitch, scoring 50 felt like batting for 50 hours,” Manjrekar said.

“But if you look at that moment when Jadeja brought up his half-century, the visuals from the Lord’s balcony did not look too positive. The energy from the dressing room said it all, it felt like the team knew that winning would be very difficult. Jadeja was trying, no doubt, but given the pitch, the conditions, and India’s scoring rate, the chase looked beyond reach.”

India Trail 2-1 Heading into Old Trafford Test

With this result, England have taken a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

The next Test will be played at Old Trafford, starting July 23, where India will need a strong response to stay alive in the contest.

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill Opens Up About Meeting King Charles III, Reveals What He Said About Lord’s Test Defeat

Tags: england tourLords TestRavindra JadejaSanjay Manjrekarteam india

More News

Rahul Says EAM Jaishankar Running A Full Blown Circus Aimed At Destroying India’s Foreign Policy
G20 Finance Chiefs Meet in Durban as Germany Calls for Deeper Global Ties in ‘Turbulent Times’
Was Nicolas Cage’s Romance With Sarah Jessica Parker Ruined Because Of Actress’ Mother? ‘I Don’t Think I Passed’
Sanjay Manjrekar Slams Ravindra Jadeja’s Lord’s Performance: ‘He Was Playing A Waiting Game’
World Youth Skills Day: Five Essential Human Skills That AI Can Never Replace
Shubman Gill Opens Up About Meeting King Charles III, Reveals What He Said About Lord’s Test Defeat
J&K Deputy CM Seeks LG Apology For Disrespecting Democracy, Constitution
Israel Strikes Syrian Forces Again, Vows to Shield Druze Community Amid Sweida Violence
Bhagyathara BT-11 Lottery Result OUT: Kerala’s ₹1 Crore Lucky Draw Declared– How To Check The Full Winners List
Mitchell Starc’s Masterclass And Scott Boland’s Hat-Trick Bundle West Indies Out Just For 27
Sanjay Manjrekar Slams Ravindra Jadeja’s Lord’s Performance: ‘He Was Playing A Waiting Game’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sanjay Manjrekar Slams Ravindra Jadeja’s Lord’s Performance: ‘He Was Playing A Waiting Game’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Sanjay Manjrekar Slams Ravindra Jadeja’s Lord’s Performance: ‘He Was Playing A Waiting Game’
Sanjay Manjrekar Slams Ravindra Jadeja’s Lord’s Performance: ‘He Was Playing A Waiting Game’
Sanjay Manjrekar Slams Ravindra Jadeja’s Lord’s Performance: ‘He Was Playing A Waiting Game’
Sanjay Manjrekar Slams Ravindra Jadeja’s Lord’s Performance: ‘He Was Playing A Waiting Game’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?