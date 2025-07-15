Shubman Gill Opens Up About Meeting King Charles III, Reveals What He Said About Lord’s Test Defeat

Shubman Gill, captain of India’s Test side, recently met King Charles III at St. James’s Palace, where an unexpected topic came up — India’s heartbreaking loss at Lord’s.

The King expressed his thoughts on Mohammed Siraj’s dismissal, calling it an “unfortunate” moment. The final wicket had shifted the game decisively in England’s favor.

Gill said, “He told us that the way our last batsman got out in the previous test match was quite unfortunate, the ball rolling on the stumps… he was asking us how did we feel after that. We told him that it was an unfortunate match for us and could have gone either ways but hopefully, we will have better luck in both the next games.”

Team India men and women team met with Prince Charles in London along with Rajiv shukla. pic.twitter.com/Sdy4Zc6Tfx — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 15, 2025

Mohammed Siraj’s Dismissal: A Cruel Twist in the Lord’s Test

India’s hopes were still alive when Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj formed a gutsy last-wicket stand, needing just about 20 runs for victory.

Siraj had defended solidly for 29 balls. But on his 30th, a Shoaib Bashir delivery spun wide, bounced off the pitch, and gently rolled back to dislodge the stumps. It was a bizarre and heartbreaking end to what could’ve been a historic win.

Shubman Gill admitted the dismissal still stings, saying it felt like sheer bad luck rather than a deserved defeat. The Lord’s Test result gave England a 2-1 lead in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Women’s Cricket Shines as Harmanpreet Kaur Meets the King

Harmanpreet Kaur and the Indian women’s team were also invited to the Palace, marking their first-ever meeting with the British monarch.

“It was a very nice experience,” Kaur shared. “We have come to England so many times but this was our first time we met him. He was very friendly and asked us about our travel and everything.”

Kaur also reflected on the positive trajectory of women’s cricket. “We have been playing good cricket and we are getting a lot of opportunities to express ourselves so really happy the things are moving,” she said.

The Indian women clinched the five-match T20I series 3-2 and now look ahead to a three-match ODI series beginning Wednesday.

Shubman Gill Praises Indian Fans at Lord’s

Gill didn’t forget to appreciate the overwhelming support from Indian fans at Lord’s, especially during the last three days of the match.

“Everywhere we go, we are very lucky and fortunate that we always have a good support (from the Indian supporters)… Although in the first couple of days, there were a lot of English supporters at Lord’s but in the last three days, we got a lot of Indian supporters,” he said.

As India trails 2-1 in the Test series, all eyes are now on Old Trafford, where the fourth Test starts on July 23. The team, carrying both the heartbreak and hope from Lord’s, will look to even things up.

