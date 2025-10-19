Razgatlioglu finally wins Superbike title ahead of switch to MotoGP

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF THE FINAL ROUND OF THE 2025 SUPERBIKE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP IN JEREZ, SPAIN RESENDING WITH SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT SHOWS: JEREZ, SPAIN (OCTOBER 19, 2025) (DORNA – see restrictions before use) 1. RACE START 2. #19 ALVARO BAUTISTA LEADS INTO FIRST CORNER 3. VARIOUS OF THE RACE AS THE PACK NEGOTIATES CORNERS 4. CLOSE UP OF #1 TOPRAK RAZGATLIOGLU/ RAZGATLIOGLU MOVES INTO SEVENTH AHEAD OF TAKING A RIGHT HAND BEND 5. RAZGATLIOGLU MOVES UP TO SIXTH AHEAD OF ANOTHER RIGHT HAND BEND 6. VARIOUS OF RACE 7. RAZGATLIOGLU PASSES #22 ALEX LOWES TO GO FIFTH 8. VARIOUS OF RACE 9. RAZGATLIOGLU PASSES #97 XAVI VIERGE TO GO FOURTH 10. RAZGATLIOGLU PASSES #55 ANDREA LOCATELLI TO GO THIRD 11. ROKIT MOTORRAD WORLD SBK TEAM WATCH ON FROM THE PIT LANE 12. #11 NICOLO BULEGA CROSSES THE LINE IN FIRST 13. VARIOUS OF RAZGATLIOGLU FINISHING THIRD/ TEAM WAVE FROM PIT LANE/ TEAM CELEBRATE 14. RAZGATLIOGLU DRIVES THROUGH WALL OF FOAM BRICKS/ SMASHES CASE TO REVEAL WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP HELMET/ DOES DONUTS IN THE PITLANE 15. BULEGA RECEIVES TROPHY 16. (SOUNDBITE) (English) 2025 SUPERBIKE WORLD CHAMPION TOPRAK RAZGATLIOGLU SAYING: "This year we are starting not strong, but every race we can improve very much and never give up, and finally we get the title. And thank you very much for everything. And now that we are world champions, I'm really happy for that. Thank you." 17. VARIOUS OF RAZGATLIOGLU LIFTING TROPHY STORY: Toprak Razgatlioglu claimed the World Superbike title for a third time on Sunday (October 19) ahead of his much-awaited switch to MotoGP next season, despite a collision with title contender Nicolo Bulega in the final round in Jerez. Razgatlioglu, the first Turkish Superbike world champion known for his flamboyant showmanship on the track, agreed in June to move into MotoGP with the Prima Pramac Racing team. Although Aruba Racing's Bulega won both races and the Superpole race aboard his Ducati to make it a hat-trick of wins in Jerez, Razgatlioglu did enough to maintain his lead in the championship as the BMW rider defended his crown. As Razgatlioglu entered the pit-lane, all teams lined up to applaud the champion before he performed tyre-smoking "donuts". Trailing by 22 points, Bulega went into the final race needing nothing short of a victory to snatch the title while also hoping Razgatlioglu failed to score points. Razgatlioglu started 10th on the grid but the Turkish rider methodically carved his way through the field and finished third, sealing the title with a lead of 13 points. After eight years in the World Superbike Championship, which uses highly modified versions of production road bikes, Razgatlioglu will move to MotoGP which uses pure multi-million dollar prototypes — the pinnacle of motorcycle racing. "Now that we are world champions, I'm really happy for that. Thank you," he said. Ducati celebrated their 21st manufacturer's title and fourth in a row after beating BMW by 28 points. (Production: Simon Ormiston)

