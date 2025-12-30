LIVE TV
Home > Sports > RCB, DC Suffer Massive Blows As Star Australian Players Pull Out From WPL Due To Personal Reasons, All You Need To Know

RCB, DC Suffer Massive Blows As Star Australian Players Pull Out From WPL Due To Personal Reasons, All You Need To Know

Australian stars Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland have pulled out of the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL 2026) season citing personal reasons

RCB Team. (Photo Credits: X)
RCB Team. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: December 30, 2025 17:43:28 IST



RCB, DC Suffer Massive Blows As Star Australian Players Pull Out From WPL Due To Personal Reasons, All You Need To Know

Two Australian players Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland have pulled out due to personal reasons. Perry is a part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru while Sutherland is with Delhi Capitals. Both the franchises have named the replacements. 

Perry has been replaced by Sayali Satghare in the RCB squad. Alana King has replaced Sutherland in DC.

“Delhi Capitals announced the signing of Australian leg-spinner Alana King as a replacement for all-rounder Annabel Sutherland, who has been ruled out of the Women’s Premier League 2026 due to personal reasons,” the franchise said. 

“DC respect and support Sutherland in her decision and wish her the very best,” it further added.







King recently produced one of the finest spells in Women’s Cricket World Cup history, with figures of 7/18 for Australia against South Africa. The 30-year-old has previously been part of the Women’s Premier League, having represented UP Warriorz, and has featured in 27 T20Is, taking 27 wickets. She was most recently in action for Perth Scorchers Women in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), where she claimed 12 wickets in 13 matches as the team finished runners-up.

Perry was the Orange Cap winner with 347 runs at 69.40 and also took seven wickets in 9 games that helped RCB clinch the title in 2024. 

Meanwhile, UP Warriorz have also made a change to their squad after USA’s Tara Norris was selected for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in Nepal, which runs from January 18 to February 1. Warriorz have signed uncapped Australian all-rounder Charli Knott as Norris’ replacement at a reserve price of INR 10 lakh.

The WPL’s next edition is slated to begin on January 9 in Mumbai. 

Also Read: IND vs SL 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where And How to Watch India Vs Sri Lanka Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 5:42 PM IST
RCB, DC Suffer Massive Blows As Star Australian Players Pull Out From WPL Due To Personal Reasons, All You Need To Know

