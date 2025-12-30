RCB, DC Suffer Massive Blows As Star Australian Players Pull Out From WPL Due To Personal Reasons, All You Need To Know

Two Australian players Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland have pulled out due to personal reasons. Perry is a part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru while Sutherland is with Delhi Capitals. Both the franchises have named the replacements.

Perry has been replaced by Sayali Satghare in the RCB squad. Alana King has replaced Sutherland in DC.

“Delhi Capitals announced the signing of Australian leg-spinner Alana King as a replacement for all-rounder Annabel Sutherland, who has been ruled out of the Women’s Premier League 2026 due to personal reasons,” the franchise said.

“DC respect and support Sutherland in her decision and wish her the very best,” it further added.

Welcome to Dilli, Alana 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/Sq0vd3Jut7 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 30, 2025







🔊 𝑶𝑭𝑭𝑰𝑪𝑰𝑨𝑳 𝑨𝑵𝑵𝑶𝑼𝑵𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑬𝑵𝑻 🔊 Sayali Satghare is all set to don the RCB threads as Ellyse Perry’s replacement. 🤝 The Maharashtra allrounder brings balance and grit to the squad, and we’re excited to see her in action on the big stage. 🤩#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB… pic.twitter.com/BeuWP66nZ0 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) December 30, 2025







🚨 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: Ellyse Perry has decided to pull out of Tata WPL 2026 for personal reasons. 🚨 We’ll be missing you both on and off the field, Pez! 🥺 We know you’ll be rooting for us from back home! ❤️#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/tvX9FTkXpJ — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) December 30, 2025







King recently produced one of the finest spells in Women’s Cricket World Cup history, with figures of 7/18 for Australia against South Africa. The 30-year-old has previously been part of the Women’s Premier League, having represented UP Warriorz, and has featured in 27 T20Is, taking 27 wickets. She was most recently in action for Perth Scorchers Women in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), where she claimed 12 wickets in 13 matches as the team finished runners-up.

Perry was the Orange Cap winner with 347 runs at 69.40 and also took seven wickets in 9 games that helped RCB clinch the title in 2024.

Meanwhile, UP Warriorz have also made a change to their squad after USA’s Tara Norris was selected for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in Nepal, which runs from January 18 to February 1. Warriorz have signed uncapped Australian all-rounder Charli Knott as Norris’ replacement at a reserve price of INR 10 lakh.

The WPL’s next edition is slated to begin on January 9 in Mumbai.

