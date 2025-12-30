IND vs SL 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where And How to Watch India Vs Sri Lanka Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

IND vs SL 5th T20I Live Streaming: India’s women team has been on song against Sri Lanka in the on-going five-match T20I series. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has already sealed the series after winning the first four encounters and would look to complete a cleansweep.

The hosts have been in a stunning form with both bat and ball and have thoroughly dominated the opposition. In the last fixture, the side posted their highest total of 221/2 in T20Is. Sri Lanka tried to score runs quickly but eventually fell short of the target after being restricted to 191/6.

Earlier, Smriti Mandhana joined an elite list on Sunday, December 28, 2025. Mandhana achieved an impressive feat when she crossed the historic 10,000 international-run mark across formats and became only the fourth woman in history to do so.

A night to remember 🔥 Comment your reaction to that stellar #TeamIndia batting show 👇 Watch the highlights ▶️ https://t.co/DT5GbW15UD#INDvSL | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/Sy3oTOozBh — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 28, 2025







IND vs SL 5th T20I Live Streaming: When will the India vs Sri Lanka, 5th Women’s T20I match take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 5th Women’s T20I will take place on Tuesday, December 30.

IND vs SL 5th T20I Live Streaming: Where will the India vs Sri Lanka, 5th Women’s T20I be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 5th Women’s T20I will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

Aiming to pick up from where they left off 💪 🎥🗣️ Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh on their power-packed batting ahead of the series finale 🙌 – By @mihirlee_58 #TeamIndia | #INDvSL | @mandhana_smriti | @13richaghosh | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/xCd3RrpdpP — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 30, 2025







IND vs SL 5th T20I Live Streaming: What time will the India vs Sri Lanka, 5th Women’s T20I start?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 5th Women’s T20I will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

IND vs SL 5th T20I Live Streaming: Which TV channels will show India vs Sri Lanka, 5th Women’s T20I live telecast?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 5th Women’s T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.







IND vs SL 5th T20I Live Streaming: Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka, 5th Women’s T20I?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 5th Women’s T20I will be live-streamed on the Jiostar app

