Home > Sports > "Receipts Are Coming": CM Punk Promises Payback After WrestleMania Betrayal by Paul Heyman

At WrestleMania 41, CM Punk's brief title win was undone by Seth Rollins' MITB cash-in, with Paul Heyman siding with Rollins. Though Heyman praised Punk’s journey, Punk felt deeply betrayed. Now, he’s promised revenge, declaring that "receipts" are coming for Heyman in a personal, ongoing feud.

Paul Heyman (Image Credit - X)
Paul Heyman (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 11, 2025 11:27:38 IST

At WrestleMania 41, emotions ran high as CM Punk’s brief championship glory was crushed when Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract moments after Punk defeated Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title. What stung more than the loss was Paul Heyman’s allegiance to Rollins, effectively severing whatever friendship remained between him and Punk.

Despite switching sides, Heyman offered heartfelt praise for Punk during an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, recalling their bond and Punk’s first WrestleMania appearance back in 2014.

From Praise to Pain: Heyman Reflects on Punk’s Rise

Heyman remembered the moment vividly, sharing the encouraging words he told Punk years ago:

“You worked your whole life for this. Enjoy it, you made this happen. I’m so proud of you, and the best part is we get to walk out there together.”

He emphasized that Punk’s spot wasn’t handed to him, it was earned. “This isn’t charity, politics, or appeasement. You’re in the main event of WrestleMania because you earned it,” Heyman said.

Heyman has had ties to all three central figures from that WrestleMania era—Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns. He praised all of them, noting that “all three deserve to hear ‘Thank you for the house,’” and singled out Rollins for delivering some of the best promos of his career.

CM Punk Warns: This Isn’t Over

While Heyman reminisced, CM Punk took a different tone. He made it clear that Heyman’s betrayal wasn’t forgotten and wouldn’t be forgiven.

“Heyman has betrayed me before… and he knows how this plays out. There are receipts coming for him.”

The betrayal, Punk said, hurt more mentally than physically. Choosing Rollins over him, he admitted, was the real pain. “Seth needs him,” Punk added—but Punk might need revenge.

WrestleMania Ends, However the Feud Reignites

As WrestleMania 41 fades into memory, the fallout from Heyman’s choice continues to unfold. With tempers rising and emotions raw, the war between Punk and Heyman looks far from finished.

Tags: CM PunkWWE

